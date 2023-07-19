Operation Consequences targets High Desert and San Bernardino
The latest week of Operation Consequences included felony arrests, and the seizing of firearms and methamphetamine, mostly in the Victor Valley.
Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and ending July 14, targeted crime suppression activity occurred at the following locations:
12700 Block of Ninth Avenue, Victorville
12700 Block of Senecio Avenue, Victorville
16800 Block of Hagador Avenue, Victorville
11800 Block of Salem Road, Victorville
14200 Block of Piedmont Drive, Victorville
13600 Block of Cedar Street, Hesperia
18400 Block of Hackberry Street, Hesperia
21500 Block of Ottawa Road, Apple Valley
4700 Block of Duncan Road, Phelan
700 Block of East D Street, Ontario
2600 Block of Foothill Boulevard, San Bernardino
100 Block of East 40th Street, San Bernardino
During the bulk of the operation on July 8, 14 search warrants were served, 11 felony arrests were made and authorities seized 16 firearms, five of which were ghost guns.
In addition, investigators located and seized nearly a quarter-pound of methamphetamine.
Operation Consequences will continue to focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks in the High Desert and throughout the county
There are currently 6,721 parolees at large in California and 564 parolees at large in San Bernardino County, sheriff’s officials said.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Operation Consequences targets High Desert and San Bernardino