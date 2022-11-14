Operation Consequences traffic stop nets over 100 pounds of fentanyl pills in San Bernardino

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported a recent Operation Consequences traffic stop, which led to the seizure of over 100 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and one firearm.

Deputies on Oct. 1 kicked off the multi-month Operation Consequences, focusing on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

On Thursday, investigators from the SBC Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in San Bernardino.

During the stop, investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant for a residence on the 200 Block of East Ninth Street in San Bernardino.

Collectively, the traffic stop and search warrant resulted in the seizure of 104.1 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5.12 ounces of methamphetamine and one firearm, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials did not disclose if any arrests were made in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information is currently available, authorities said.

The SBC Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in the county.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.

