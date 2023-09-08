The operation could start soon to rescue a sick American researcher 3,000 feet into a Turkish cave

MEHMET GUZEL and KHALIL HAMRA
·3 min read
0

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave in Turkey, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.

Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver, became suddenly ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Rescuers from across Europe have rushed to the cave for an operation to save him, including a Hungarian doctor, who reached and treated him.

“The doctors we sent down were very successful in treating him,” Cenk Yildiz, a regional official from Turkey’s disaster relief agency, told the IHA news agency. “We are now in a position to evacuate him.”

“This is a difficult operation. It would take a (healthy) person 16 hours to come out. This operation will last at least three or four days,” Yildiz continued. “Our priority is health. Our aim is to conclude this operation without anyone coming under any danger.

Late on Thursday, members of Italy’s National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team, including at least a doctor and a nurse, joined rescue teams from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Turkey. A Turkish helicopter was on standby near the entrance of the cave, Turkish media reports said.

Dickey was seen standing and moving around in a video message from inside the cave that was made available by Turkish authorities on Thursday. He said while he is alert and talking, he is not “healed on the inside” and will need a lot of help to get out of the cave.

In the message he also thanked the caving community and the Turkish government for their efforts.

“The caving world is a really tight-knit group and it’s amazing to see how many people have responded on the surface,” said Dickey. “ ... I do know that the quick response of the Turkish government to get the medical supplies that I need, in my opinion, saved my life. I was very close to the edge.”

The New Jersey-based cave rescue group that Dickey is affiliated with said he had been bleeding and losing fluid from his stomach, but he has now stopped vomiting and has eaten for the first time in days. It was not clear what caused the medical issue.

Doctors were expected decide whether he will need to leave the cave on a stretcher or if he can leave under his own power. The New Jersey Initial Response Team said the rescue will require many teams and constant medical care inside the cave, which is also quite cold.

The cave was being prepared for Dickey’s safe extraction, including passages being widened and the danger of falling rocks being addressed, according to the Hungarian Cave Rescue Service and other officials.

Dickey was described by the association as “a highly trained caver and a cave rescuer himself” who is well known as a cave researcher, or speleologist, from his participation in many international expeditions. He is secretary of the association’s medical committee.

The researcher was on an expedition mapping the 1,276-meter (4,186-foot) deep Morca cave system for the Anatolian Speleology Group Association when he ran into trouble about 1,000 meters down, according to Yusuf Ogrenecek of the Speleological Federation of Turkey. He initially became ill on Sept. 2, but it took until the morning of Sept. 3 to notify others who were above ground.

More than 170 people, including doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers, are involved in the rescue operation.

__

Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey; Robert Badendieck in Istanbul; Mike Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey; Darko Bandic in Zagreb, Croatia; Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary; Aritz Parra in Madrid; Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland; Patricia Thomas in Rome; and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple stock's plunge might not be over: Morning Brief

    After the Chinese government curbed iPhone usage among government staff, the company's stock took a hit. But it might be only the beginning.

  • Tesla is installing 20,000 chargers across Hilton properties in North America

    The companies have announced that starting in 2024, they will install 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 Hilton properties across the US, Canada and Mexico.

  • India's Reliance partners with Nvidia to build large language model

    Reliance Industries has partnered with GPU giant Nvidia to work on building a large language model that is trained on India's diverse languages, the two firms said Friday, as the largest Indian corporate firm expands into the fast-growing but locally uncontested space. The companies will work together to build an AI infrastructure that is "over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," the two firms said. “We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India,” said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive of Nvidia, in a statement.

  • Producer Mark Ronson reveals the first person he called to work on the 'Barbie' soundtrack

    Music producer and songwriter Mark Ronson revealed how Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish and more factored into his 'Barbie' world.

  • Week 1 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream and skip

    Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.

  • Coco Gauff survives Karolina Muchova, 50-minute protest delay to advance to 1st US Open final

    A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, who's the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.

  • COVID boosters are coming. Experts answer questions about the new vaccine.

    Infectious disease experts answer questions about the new COVID booster vaccine.

  • Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware

    Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.

  • As NFL football returns, Bud Light will spend 'enormous amount' to win back beer drinkers

    Bud Light is looking to make a comeback this NFL season. Molson Coors is working to make sure it won't happen.

  • BMW feels the heat, stops charging for warming cheeks

    When BMW started charging an $18 per month subscription for heated seats in 2022, the backlash was swift and brutal. Customers banded together, urging others not to encourage this type of behavior from automakers, lest it open the door to more perceived avariciousness. Customers complained that a subscription for a hardware feature only makes sense if the upfront cost is small or nonexistent -- not when someone has already spent around $50,000 on a luxury car.

  • An experimental rice-sized implant monitors how drugs affect tumors

    Researchers have developed a rice-sized implant hat can test the effects of drugs on a patient’s brain tumor in real-time during surgery. Experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston designed the device specifically to help test treatments in patients with brain cancers or gliomas, a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord.

  • I refuse to travel without my chic and roomy Béis Weekender Bag

    As someone who loves pretty things, I’m a huge fan of aesthetic travel gear. From my packing cubes to my toiletries bag that no one sees, I thrive in the style of it all. This obviously includes my luggage — and... The post I refuse to travel without my chic and roomy Béis Weekender Bag appeared first on In The Know.

  • Cruise nears approval to mass-produce robotaxis with no steering wheel, pedals

    Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Thursday at an investor conference that the company is close to from getting the green light to begin mass production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. "We're testing it and we are, from what we've heard from [the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration], just days away from the last regulatory approval, which would let us start production and almost immediately start putting these vehicles on the road," Vogt said at a Goldman Sachs event. NHTSA told TechCrunch that no decision to grant or deny GM's petition has been reached, nor has a deadline been set for such a decision.

  • It’s time for clarity on Hunter Biden (and his dad)

    It now appears President Biden's son Hunter will go to trial on criminal charges. That's the best outcome for voters, and maybe even for the president.

  • Nasdaq tumbles as Apple losses deepen, Fed's next move in focus: Stock market news today

    Stocks were lower on Thursday amid building signs the US economy could be running hot.

  • TikTok is shocked to discover car doors have drainage holes: ‘This is crazy’

    After Hurricane Hilary filled his car doors with water, this TikToker was thrilled to learn there was an easy way to drain them.

  • Georgia election case latest: Where Trump, 18 allies stand after pleading not guilty to racketeering

    Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.

  • Threads expands search to 'most' English and Spanish-speaking countries, including US

    A week after Instagram Threads announced it had begun testing a search feature in Australia and New Zealand, the feature is today expanding to "most" English and Spanish-speaking countries, according to a post on Threads by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

  • FCC finally gets its 5th commissioner in Anna Gomez

    The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's fifth commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.

  • Biometric implant monitors transplant patients for organ rejection

    Researchers at Northwestern University developed an implant that can continuously monitor an organ’s temperature for signs of infection and inflammation. The tech will be used to determine and preemptively treat organ transplant rejection in a noninvasive way.