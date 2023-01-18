‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says

Two suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Wednesday.

The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang, the FBI said.

The following people are still being sought and the FBI said they should be considered armed and dangerous:

Michael A. Provenzano , 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

David D. Young, a/k/a “Khaos,” 42, of Hortense, Ga.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the FBI said eight people, including Provenzano and Young, were still at large. The following suspects have since been captured:

Tonya C. Cox , a/k/a “Shuge White,” 43, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Ashley Deen , 29, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Juan C. Everette , a/k/a “Don Juan,” 36, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Jimmy A. Reynolds , a/k/a “Jim,” 54, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Samantha S. Russell , 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Christopher J. Thompson, 35, of Brunswick, Ga.;

Anyone who has any information concerning these individuals is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000. People with information may also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

