Operation Ghost Busted to be spotlighted on America’s Most Wanted show on February 19

The hunt for a fugitive from south Georgia, David D. Young, will take center stage in an upcoming episode of America’s Most Wanted (AMW) on Fox Network television.

Scheduled for Monday, February 19th, at 8 pm, the episode of AMW will focus on Operation Ghost Busted (OGB), described as one of the most extensive joint law enforcement operations in recent Georgia history.

Glynn County Police Department investigators collaborated with federal agencies and other Georgia law enforcement entities to dismantle what the United States Attorney’s office termed “a massive, gang-related drug trafficking conspiracy.” This operation led to multiple convictions, including that of James D. NeSmith, also known as “DG,” who is now serving a life prison sentence for murder and drug-related crimes.

The convicted individuals, part of a group referred to as the “Ghost Face Gangsters” by authorities, collaborated with affiliates of other criminal and white supremacist street gangs across the state.

Monday’s AMW episode will also shed light on the search for another suspected Ghost Face Gangsters collaborator, David D. Young, alias “Khaos,” who remains at large and is on the FBI’s “Wanted” list.

Young faces federal charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, with a warrant issued for his arrest in December 2022.

The success of the OGB investigation has resulted in numerous convictions, including that of Rachael P. Byrd of Waverly, who recently pleaded guilty to charges related to methamphetamine distribution. Byrd’s involvement facilitated the transportation of methamphetamine from an Atlanta supplier to a prison guard and the conspiracy’s leader within prison confines.

Chief Scott M. Ebner of the Glynn County Police Department commended the law enforcement officers involved in Operation Ghost Busted for their dedication and success in bringing Ghost Face Gangsters members to justice. He expressed gratitude to the producers at America’s Most Wanted and Fox Network Television for amplifying national awareness of the ongoing search for David Young.

