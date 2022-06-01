Operation Graduation nets dozens of citations

May 31—Twenty-six underage people received citations for consuming or possessing alcohol during Operation Graduation this past weekend.

According to the Odessa Police Department, one person was also arrested for driving while intoxicated and another was arrested for violating the city's social hosting ordinance.

Members of the Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Ector County Hospital District and UTPB Police Department combined efforts Friday through Sunday night in the hopes of deterring underage drinking and ensuring the public had a safe graduation weekend. While there are normally 15 to 18 officers on patrol, those numbers were expected to increase by seven to nine, OPD Chief Mike Gerke said prior to the event.

Odessa Crime Stoppers fielded calls about underage drinking parties throughout the weekend. The fine for hosting a party can be no less than $250 and up to $2,000.