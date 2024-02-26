‘Operation Green Light’: Seminole County residents get help to reinstate suspended licenses

Residents in Seminole County with suspended licenses received some extra help Monday.

The Seminole County Clerk of Court offered residents who are struggling to pay court fines and fees help to get their licenses reinstated.

It’s all a part of “Operation Green Light.”

The Seminole County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is authorized to waive collection agency fees.

Officials said it’s an opportunity to pay overdue court-ordered obligations while saving in additional fees.

Channel 9 was told the discount can be as high as 25% for some cases.

The weeklong event is for anyone who pays off their court obligations in full or signs up for a monthly plan.

Pay using one of the two options and the county will reinstate a suspended driver’s license in most cases.

