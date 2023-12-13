Operation Grinch: Authorities arrest 27 people in Roseville during retail theft operation

The California Highway Patrol and Roseville Police Department arrested 27 people Monday and recovered thousands of dollars of merchandise as part of their ongoing operation in which extra officers patrol areas around retailers.

During “Operation Grinch,” Roseville police arrested 17 people on suspicion of various crimes including selling drugs, identification theft, stealing, conspiracy, weapons charges and vehicle code offenses, the department said in a social media post.

CHP officers apprehended 10 people, recovering 300 items costing more than $2,500, police said.

In other efforts under Operation Grinch, Roseville police officers spotted two people running out of Dick’s Sporting Goods carrying stolen merchandise on Dec. 4, police said. Officers stopped them in their car and recovered more than $1,100 worth of products, police added.