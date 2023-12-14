Operation Holiday 2023

Dec. 14—Seven agencies in Berks County have received a combined $285,000 in state grant funding for community safety programs.

The money comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and was awarded to the county, local governments and local nonprofit organizations.

The recipients are listed below.

Nonprofit Security Grant funds

—Exeter Community Library will be awarded $25,000 for safety and security upgrades.

—The Jewish Federation of Reading will receive $25,000 for safety and security upgrades.

—Kesher Zion Synagogue will get $17,900 for safety and security upgrades.

—Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom will be awarded $8,945 for safety and security upgrades.

Local Law Enforcement Support grant

—Reading will receive $140,000 for recruitment incentive bonuses for 28 individuals hired as police officer trainees.

—Kutztown University will get $21,000 to cover the cost of Act 120 training for three officers.

Children's Advocacy Center funds

—Berks County will receive $47,000 to cover operational expenses for the Children's Alliance Center of Berks County.

State Sen. Judy Schwank said she's pleased to see groups in the county continue to take advantage of opportunities to secure funding for important projects at the state level.

"I have consistently advocated for the Nonprofit Security Grant program and fought for its continued funding in Harrisburg," she said. "Additionally, within this group of recipients, there's needed support allocated to assist the Reading Police Department in recruiting new officers.

"There's no doubt that this funding will go a long way toward making Berks County a safer place to live, work and play."