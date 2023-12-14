Operation Holiday Cheer back to spread joy to veterans' homes

Dec. 13—If you got your letters to Santa Claus and holiday cards off in the mail but you're still itching to send good wishes to someone, sign up for Operation Holiday Cheer.

You don't actually have to register — just send a card or letter to one of the many veterans residing the state's two veterans' homes or to staff members who care for those veterans.

The program, launched in 2021 by the state Department of Veterans' Services, is designed to give those veterans a shot of the holiday spirit and remind them that the world outside hasn't forgotten them.

"It boosts the morale of the veterans," said Kenneth Schull, administrator for the New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences, which has about 60 residents.

"It's a good 'warm and fuzzy' feeling for them because they know what they fought for, and it's good for them to know the public is still out there, aware of their sacrifice," he said.

A 30-year U.S. Army veteran, Schull said it always lifted his spirits to get old-fashioned cards and letters from people while he was serving overseas.

"And they don't throw those letters away," he said of the veterans at the home. "They hold on to them, they put them in scrap books and some of them become pen pals with these people as well."

Todd Winder, administrator of the Fort Bayard State Veterans Home in Santa Clara, echoed Shull's thoughts. Sometimes, he said, the good feeling the missives and cards provide last far longer than a day as the veterans realize "someone sent a card — especially a stranger."

Both men said such cards, which bear more emotional weight than an email, are particularly important for veterans who no longer have family members or whose families live far away.

"You may have a bad day, and you get that letter — it gives you purpose going forward," Schull said. "With a lot of them, their spouses are gone, their family is not near. It sparks the Christmas feeling in them."

Ray Seva, spokesman for the state Department of Veterans' Services, said after a visit he paid to the Truth or Consequences facility in November 2021 he saw "how alone the veterans are. A lot of them are alone all year. I thought, 'For the holidays, that's got to be really tough.'"

He said he pitched the idea of Operation Holiday Cheer to his department that year and it was accepted.

Winder said veterans like hearing stories about the people who are writing the cards and letters to them.

"Thank them for their service and tell them a little story about who you are," he advised. "They like to hear something about the person writing the card, their dreams and challenges."