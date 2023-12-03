Operation Homefront brings holiday cheer to Oklahoma military families
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.
This stunner is the real deal and comes in all the letters of the alphabet.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Amazon announced a deal with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches in 2025 that will carry some of its Project Kuiper satellites to orbit. SpaceX is Amazon's top competitor in the satellite internet space, and a rival of Blue Origin — founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company.
The former co-stars of the "Glee" actress, who died in 2020, found a special way to raise money for one of her favorite charities.
Biotech company 23andMe first disclosed a data breach affecting a portion of its customers back in October. The information was obtained in a credential stuffing attack. An SEC filing now reveals roughly 14,000 accounts were accessed, along with information on millions of users participating in the DNA Relatives feature.
Upload photos to order everything from holiday photo cards to personalized mugs.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
The fallout from North Korea's satellite launch continues to worsen after the 2018 military pact with South Korea was abandoned.
Most Fed officials are warning rates could remain elevated for some time and downplaying any talk of cuts, despite bets from investors that the central bank will pivot in early 2024.
The share of new homebuyers receiving down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%, the second-lowest level in 23 years.
Yahoo Entertainment picks the best holiday movies of the 21st century so far, including "Elf," "Love Actually" and "Iron Man 3."
As the first portion of the NBA season unfolds, each week we will highlight a handful of make-or-break players who will determine their teams' fortunes, for better or worse.
Book blurbs have become a central part of the publishing industry: Who better to endorse a book than other authors and thought leaders? In that same spirit, we asked several writers to recommend books that you and other TechCrunch readers may want to gift this holiday season.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Add a delightful dash of chaos to family game night with the classic that leaves fans 'crying from laughter.'
The child star actually improvised the iconic moment for the 1990 film — and he's been getting requests to recreate it ever since.
An iPhone camera appears to have separated a woman into two distinct entities via a mirror. This isn’t a glitch in the Matrix, but rather a common computational photography error.
Which Week 13 games will provide the most fantasy juice? Matt Harmon delivers his full-scale rundown of the slate.