Operation Homefront brings holiday cheer to Oklahoma military families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Operation Homefront was in Oklahoma City on Thursday on a very special military mission.

The national non-profit’s Holiday Meals for Military program teamed up with Loves Travel Stops to show gratitude to military families.

Cars full of military families lined up at Loves corporate office excited and ready for some holiday joy.

150 families were given meal kits and gift cards as a small way to thank them for their service and share holiday cheer.

The event provides meals for lower and mid-grade enlisted military families with all necessary grocery items to prepare a traditional holiday meal.

“I mean this is going to go to feeding the family for Christmas,” Sammy Mitchell, who serves in the Air force and received a meal kit.

About 26% of enlisted active-duty service members are reporting some degree of food insecurity.

“I can remember as a kid, my mom having to go to places to get us food,” said Gwen Gonzales, a loves employee and veteran.

A team effort, local businesses pitched in, serving joy and relief to those whose loved ones are serving the country.

Throughout it’s Holiday Meals for Military Program Operation Homefront will put meals on the tables of more than 14,000 military families.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.