Operation Ice Man: Behind the biggest drug trafficking bust in Flagler County history

Flagler County officials are celebrating the biggest drug trafficking bust in Flagler County history.

The sheriff’s office joined together with the state attorney’s office, FBI and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for Operation Ice Man.

Court documents show the huge bust involved arrests from the top down and cracked down on meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

“As your sheriff, I promised you you drug traffickers would not find a safe haven in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said Monday in Palm Coast.

READ: Daytona Beach police investigating 2 shootings within 2 miles of each other

Eight people believed to be involved in drug trafficking were arrested, including Alfred Lamar Shavers and his two sons, Alfred Shavers Jr. and Camarie Shavers.

“Obviously the poison peddler apples didn’t fall far from the tree,” Staly said.

Operation Ice Man was 15 months in the making. Investigators found out the Shavers were working with Saul Sandoval and Luis Miguel Hernandez to ship about 300 kilos to Central Florida since 2021.

READ: Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing radioactive material to be built into Florida roads

The drugs were transported through commercial trucks from Mexico, Los Angeles and Phoenix, law officials said.

About 45 kilos of meth and 2.7 kilos of cocaine were seized through the bust, along with about 10,000 pills containing fentanyl, 18 guns and four weapons silencers.

Six of the eight people arrested are facing up to life in prison. The other two could spend at least 40 years behind bars.

READ: Should people living in Florida illegally pay in-state tuition?

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.