'Operation Ice Storm' lands 23 in jail

Nita Johnson, The Sentinel Echo, London, Ky.
·6 min read

Mar. 1—The ice and snow that covered the area recently didn't stop Laurel Sheriff's officials from continuing to investigate illegal drug trafficking in the area. Their efforts paid off well this week with 23 people being arrested in "Operation Ice Storm." This roundup centered on persons accused of trafficking meth and heroin by undercover investigations and led to the discovery of meth, heroin, assorted pills, hypodermic needles, glass pipes with white residue (suspected meth) and other paraphernalia. Of the arrests made, 20 were for drug trafficking charges and 11 for possession of drugs.

Those arrested were:

—Andrew Jackson, 34, of Hanes Baker Road in Corbin, was arrested off Hanes Baker Road and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense; and third-degree criminal trespassing.

—Roger Amis, 39, of West City Dam Road, Corbin, was arrested off Hanes Baker Road and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree criminal trespassing; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

—John David Deboy, 49, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested off Hanes Baker Road and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Beatrice Eversole, 47, of Highway 1376 in East Bernstadt, was arrested off Highway 1376. He was charged on a Laurel district warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Kenneth F. Miller, 38, of Lake Road in London — arrested off Lake Road and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. A Laurel District Court warrant of arrest that was obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging Miller with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, was also served at the time of Miller's arrest.

—Travis S. Merritt, 40 of Waterworks Road, London — arrested off Waterworks Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, as well as served with a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation related to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Chad F. Hacker, 29, of East 2nd Street in London — charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel .

Jamie Lee Howard age 40 of Roy Black Rd., London arrested off Hammock Road charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Kimberly Croucher, 32, of Moren Town Road in London — arrested off Moren Town Road and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a Madison District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense.

—Melissa Helton, 36, of Ridge View Drive of London — arrested off Ridge View Drive and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Gary Wagers, 43, of Moren Town Road in London — arrested off Moren Town Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, and persistent felony offender I.

—Bryan Robinson, 41, of Fire Station Road in London — arrested off Barbourville Street in London and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Charles Lee Scruggs, 39, of Barbourville Street in London — arrested off Barbourville Street and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin, first offense.

—Douglas H. Roark, 63, of Taylor School Road in London — arrested off Taylor Bridge Road charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Kennedy K. Hatfield, 36, of London — arrested off Taylor Bridge Road and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Teddy Ray Hedrick III, 24, of Taylor Bridge Road in London — arrested off Keavy Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and trafficking in a controlled substance — Fentanyl, first offense.

—Kevin Martin, 30, of Ester Lane, London — - arrested off Byble Road charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Ashley Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road in London — charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Lloyd Jordan Burkhart, 27, of Pleasure View Road in London — arrested off Hammock Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

—Farlin Lawson, 53, of London — arrested off Hammack Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Robert Young, 52, of Maplesville Road in London — arrested off KY 192 and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first offense.

—Donnie Simpson, 65, of Little Pittsburgh Road in London — arrested off old KY 30 and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Stephen Carpenter, 42, of Barbourville Road, London — arrested off Barbourville Street and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, fist offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged on a Laurel District Court criminal summons obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Robert Reed, and Detective Taylor McDaniel. Also assisting were Sheriff's Deputies and Bailiffs.

All arrested suspects were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. More arrests were expected. The "War on Drugs" was a campaign promise by Sheriff John Root when he ran for Sheriff in 2010 and immediately began investigations into the illicit drug trafficking in the area when he took office in January 2011.



