‘Operation Impact Henry:’ 77 arrested, charges ranging from robbery to aggravated assault

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that almost 80 people were arrested in ‘Operation Impact Henry’.

The operation, which began on Feb.21 and ended on Feb. 23, was an effort from the warrant task force along with multiple state law enforcement officials.

According to Henry County officials, a total of 77 people were arrested, clearing 93 warrants. The warrants ranged from failure to appear in court, to robbery and aggravated assault.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said the sheriff’s office remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of the citizens of Henry County.

“This endeavor was another successful multi-jurisdictional collaboration, and we appreciate the partnership from all of the participating agencies. We will continue to use the necessary crime-fighting strategies to keep our citizens safe,” Scandrett said.

If you or someone you know may have an outstanding warrant in Henry County, you’re encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-288-7103.

