Operation leads to dozens of arrests, gun seizures in Stockton

Sep. 29—STOCKTON — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the felony arrests of 30 individuals of an organized criminal group in Stockton on Thursday.

The arrests were the result of a joint operation conducted by the Stockton Police Department and the California Department of Justice that began on Aug. 2.

The operation culminated in a large-scale effort on Sept. 21, where several law enforcement agencies served 19 search warrants and 11 arrest warrants in San Joaquin and Yuba counties.

Lodi Police Department's SWAT unit assisted Stockton police in serving warrants, Chief Sierra Brucia said.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect for the attempted murder of an Stockton police sergeant who was shot after a pursuit that occurred on Aug. 2, officials said.

In addition, the investigation prevented two violent crimes, including a planned shooting, and officers seized 20 firearms, including four assault weapons and two "ghost" guns in Stockton.

"Let today's announcement send a clear and strong message: violent crime will not be tolerated in California," Bonta said. "I am grateful for the California Department of Justice agents and our law enforcement partners in San Joaquin County for their collaboration to get dangerous, illicit firearms off our streets. As our state's chief law enforcement officer, protecting the public safety of Californians is my highest priority."

On Aug. 2, Stockton officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking of a 69-year-old man. An officer located the stolen vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle came to a stop and the occupants began shooting at the sergeant on scene as they exited, striking the sergeant multiple times.

Based on the casings that were recovered at the scene, investigators determined that it appeared four different caliber weapons were used to fire more than 70 rounds during the shooting. Officers arrested one of the suspects at the scene and the remaining suspects evaded arrest, officials said.

During the entire investigation, one additional suspect was arrested in the shooting, and was charged with carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer and active participation in a criminal street gang. Two other individuals were charged for accessory after the fact, officials said.

"The arrest and charges are a result of an OCG gang takedown after an extensive investigation into the shooting and the on-going violence in the Kentfield/Gateway area of Stockton," San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said. "This was a collaborative effort done in conjunction with the California Department of Justice Special Operations Unit."

The remaining suspects face charges including accessory after the fact to a felony; possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm; felonies committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang; active participation in a criminal street gang; conspiracy to commit robbery; felon in possession of firearm; felon in possession of assault weapon; felon in possession of ammunition; possession of cocaine for purpose of sale; and child endangerment, officials said.

Through collaboration, DOJ's Special Operations Unit provides statewide enforcement for combating violent crime, organized criminal activity, gangs, and organized crime groups, as well as intrastate drug trafficking.

The unit uses the latest technology and advanced investigative techniques to work alongside local law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.

"We appreciate the collaborations during this investigation," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said. "Working collectively, we were able to conduct focused enforcement on those groups that continued to drive violence in our city. We will not tolerate gun violence."