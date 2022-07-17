Operation ‘Meth Side Story’ nets several arrests in Flagler County, sheriff says

A total of 13 suspected drug dealers are facing charges tonight after an undercover investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation “Meth Side Story” was conducted over the past two and a half months.

Investigators were able to seize hundreds of grams of controlled substances.

The sheriff said the nearly 200 grams of fentanyl alone is enough to kill more than 89,000 people.

Five suspects are still on the run right now.

“Because eventually, these people are going to sell something that kills someone,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Let’s put them in prison where they belong. They won’t change their behavior being free in our society, before they can sell a lethal dose of something.”

The sheriff said the special investigations unit has increased its resources in order to continue to keep drugs off the streets of Flagler County.

