‘Operation Net Nanny’ results in arrests of 7 suspected child predators in Grant County

A sting dubbed “Operation Net Nanny” in Grant County has resulted in the arrests of seven alleged child sexual predators.

The sting occurred over several days as part of Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate. The operation identifies those suspected of being involved in children’s sexual abuse and exploitation.

Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae stated in part, “Individuals who abuse and steal the innocence of children, in person or online, are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes we deal with. The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to support these operations to ensure the safety of children in our community.”

It is the 19th operation since “Operation Net Nanny” began in August 2015.

Officials said the operation has netted a total of 301 arrests, and more than 31 children statewide have been rescued as a result of the efforts.

“While the internet is a powerful tool for us all, criminals using it to target our communities necessitates a need for this type of proactive investigations by our law enforcement troopers and partners in order to combat these horrible crimes,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation is aimed at protecting our vulnerable children and making our communities safer.”

Officials said the primary crimes that are being investigated are:

Attempted rape of a child in the second degree.

Communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Sexual exploitation of a minor.



