Operation Nighthawk deemed a success

Aug. 16—Pennsylvania State Police said 492 individuals statewide were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk.

In northwestern Pennsylvania, there were 71 DUI arrests within Troop E which encompasses Crawford, Erie, Warren and Venango counties.

The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on Friday and Saturday.

"Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has been extremely successful at getting impaired drivers off the roads." said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the state police. "We are grateful to our municipal and regional police partners who share our zero-tolerance approach to this serious crime."

Operation Nighthawk teams municipal and regional police agencies with state police troopers for roving DUI enforcement patrols.

To celebrate 20 years of success, this year's statewide campaign took place at one location within every troop, excluding the turnpike stations.

Troop E's primary focus for Operation Nighthawk was within the city of Erie.

Statewide, more than 400 troopers and over 200 municipal police officers were involved in the two-day operation.

Police reminds motorists that DUI convictions carry fines beginning at $300 plus court costs for first offenses of general impairment. Penalties increase for repeat offenses and higher levels of impairment, up to a maximum fine of $10,000 plus prison time and a license suspension.