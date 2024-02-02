'Operation Not for Sale' leads to 17 arrests for sex trafficking in Georgia

More than a dozen people were arrested for sex trafficking-related crimes just outside Savannah.

"Operation Not for Sale," a multi-agency online undercover investigation, resulted in 17 arrests in the Bryan County area, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Police arrested three people for pimping and 14 people for pandering.

Pandering is defined by Georgia law as when a person "solicits a person to perform an act of prostitution in his or her own behalf or in behalf of a third person or when he or she knowingly assembles persons at a fixed place for the purpose of being solicited by others to perform an act of prostitution." Pandering and pimping are both misdemeanor charges unless a minor is involved.

Police offered resources to 10 sex workers on site.

The operation involved months of planning and the collaboration of four law enforcement agencies, according to the release. The goal was to draw in sex buyers and sex workers to offer services. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council assisted in providing resources to the victims.

New charges and arrests may come. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433, Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645, or the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-756-3177. All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-866-ENDHTGA.

