‘Operation Philly Special’: 11 arrested in bust of fentanyl trafficking ring in Merrimack Valley

Eleven people were arrested last week in connection with a major drug bust that led to the dismantling of a fentanyl trafficking operation in the Merrimack Valley, authorities announced Monday.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, state police, local police departments, and federal agents executed search warrants at seven locations in Lawrence, Lynn, and Methuen on Thursday morning, arresting several suspected fentanyl traffickers and seizing more than 18 kilograms of fentanyl, two unlawfully-possessed semi-automatic pistols, and a portable hydraulic compartment used to hide narcotics, according to state officials.

The raid, dubbed “Operation Philly Special,” was the result of an investigation that began in November 2022 after information provided to police in Salem, New Hampshire, indicated that an alleged Lawrence-based drug trafficking organization was supplying fentanyl throughout the Merrimack Valley, officials said.

Traditional and electronic surveillance, data analysis, and court-authorized electronic intercepts of target cell phones helped investigators identify five locations of interest in Lawrence, as well as one each in Lynn and Methuen.

At one target location in Lawrence, a female tried to rush a child with a backpack out of the residence as state police were making entry but investigators stopped the woman and child and located a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition inside the backpack, according to officials. The woman was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Entry at another location in Lawrence is said to have led to the discovery of an active fentanyl procession plant. The building was secured from the outside and a Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team wearing full-body PPE was called in to conduct testing and collect evidence. Officials confirmed that multiple samples of exposed substances tested positive for fentanyl.

The fentanyl seized in the raid would have an estimated value of nearly $1 million, according to state police.

The following individuals were arraigned on charges in Lawrence District Court:

Rafael Saldana Dias, 26, of Lawrence

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 36 grams (4 counts)

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams (1 count)

Conspiracy (1 count)

Bail set for $250,000

Yosmeiry Martinez Ramon, 21, of Lawrence

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams (1 count)

Conspiracy (1 count)

Bail set for $2,500

Freddy Alexander Suazo Tejeda, 36, of Lawrence

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams (1 count)

Conspiracy (1 count)

Bail set for $100,000

Rafelin Lugo Tejada, 32, of Lawrence

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams (1 count)

Conspiracy (1 count)

Bail set for $100,000

Yahannys Anziani, 34, of Lawrence

Unlawful Possession of Firearm (1 count)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (1 count)

Child Endangerment (1 count)

Bail set for $2,500

Augusto Moscat, 39, of Lawrence

Unlawful Possession of Firearm (1 count)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (1 count)

Child Endangerment (1 count)

Bail set for $2,500

Henderson Martinez, 34, of Lawrence

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 36 grams (1 count)

Bail set for $100,000

Wilkin Antonio Perez, 26, of Lawrence

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams (1 count)

Bail set for $10,000

Marcos Santos, 37, of Lawrence

Conspiracy (1 count)

Released on personal recognizance.

The following individual was arraigned in Lynn District Court:

Miguel Medrano, 55, of Lynn

Trafficking of Class A substance, over 200 grams (1 count)

Bail set for $250,000

The following individual will be arraigned in Lynn District Court at a later date:

Henderson Martin, 34, of Lawrence

Trafficking of Class A substance, over 200 grams (1 count)

