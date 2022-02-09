“Operation Red Ball” in Portsmouth nets 7 seized guns and 8 arrests, but police chief says officers need a break

The Portsmouth Police Department’s emergency operation targeting gun violence netted eight arrests and seven gun seizures, the police chief told city leaders Tuesday.

The update came at a city council public work session a week after three deadly shootings in 30 hours prompted the law enforcement operation, dubbed “Operation Red Ball.” Local officers were pulled from their usual units to zero in on violence suppression; they received help from state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“What I can tell you is it can’t be sustained,” Police Chief Renado Prince said at the meeting. “When I said I pulled everything, I pulled everything. They have to rest, they have families, they have a life.”

Prince said police plan to “hit what we’re doing hard, stop, regroup, rest, go back, repeat.”

Prince said police seized seven guns, arrested eight people and served one warrant during the operation. The eight people arrested weren’t connected to the three shootings that spurred the operation, said police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe.

Officers also conducted three surveillance operations, eight traffic checkpoints and 45 traffic stops, Prince said.

The operation was one part of a crime reduction plan unveiled in October after residents’ concerns over gun violence reached fever pitch, culminating in a July rally outside City Hall demanding action from city leaders. The comprehensive plan identifies poverty, low self-esteem, unemployment and substance abuse issues in the community as issues to address. It proposes numerous actions the city can take to address the issues, including the addition of new programs directed at city youth and salary increases for police officers in order to attract and retain staff.

Deputy City Manager Mimi Terry delivered a presentation on the plan’s progress, and said the city has partnered with community groups and activists to host several local events — including a community day, flag football tournament and holiday celebrations to pass out hot meals and gifts to children. Street lighting also has been improved with plans for further lighting and notices of criminal blight sent to properties with repeated crime.

To keep police on staff, the city funded retention and sign-on bonuses and bumped up salaries, Terry said.

The plan also focuses on youth. Of the six people killed in shootings this year, two were teenagers.

The city has hosted youth-focused community events and is prioritizing mental health and diversion programs, Terry said. Additional staff was hired for after-school programs at Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority properties and at elementary and middle schools.

“We have had a number of youth come to our outreach workers or our youth programs and say they want to change, they need help,” City Manager Angel Jones said. “And we provided them with a safe place to go so that they’re not out on the street.”

Councilman Mark Whitaker emphasized the need for mental health outreach to young people, noting “the killings have caused quite a bit of trauma in our communities amongst our children.”

The city also joined the Bloomberg-Harvard City Leadership Initiative aimed at resident-led violence prevention.

“This initiative is going to be centered around going into the neighborhoods, the residents and channeling their ideas and putting them into formal programs to help us identify ways to combat everything that has led us to high crime within the city,” Portsmouth Fire Chief Nestor Mangubat said.

Moving forward, city staff want to promote community-oriented events, expand mental health outreach and implement ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology while exploring other technological crime deterrents.

Jones said the city plans to do a public announcement discouraging residents from leaving guns inside their cars. In 2021, 179 guns were stolen from Portsmouth cars; 15 have been stolen this year, she said.

