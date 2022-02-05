Operation Red Ice 2.0 nets 33 drug arrests in 4 counties

Assistant District Attorney Chad Wood, 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch speak during a press conference in Lexington on Wednesday.

Jody Pickens, the Attorney General for the 26th Judicial District of Tennessee, announced a win for his office and law enforcement in four West Tennessee counties this past week when 33 people were indicted and charged with various drug charges based off Operation Red Ice 2.0.

The collaboration of different law enforcement agencies including Henderson Sheriff’s Department, Huntingdon Police, Decatur County Sheriff, Lexington Police, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Task Force, McKenzie Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Department of Homeland Security Investigations netted the arrests for the indictments, to be prosecuted by Chad Wood, Pickens’ assistant attorney general.

“You may remember we were back here in April talking about Operation Red Ice, and we were able to indict and round up 18 known drug dealers in multiple counties,” Pickens said. “And back then, we said that if anyone else dealing this poison into our communities didn’t change their ways, then that next knock on their door could be law enforcement calling on them to answer for their actions.

“Those knocks came today, and between the two operations, we’ve got 51 dealers off the streets of West Tennessee.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch was on hand for Pickens’ announcement at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, and he noted the importance of getting drugs off the street.

“Last year in the state of Tennessee, we had more people die because of drug overdoses than we had die in car accidents,” Rausch said. “Think about that and think about how many people get in a car and drive every day across the state compared to the number of people who are addicted to drugs.

“This is a serious problem. And I thank General Pickens, (Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke) and everyone involved in this operation for bringing these people to justice.”

Pickens said of the 18 previous indictments from the first Operation Red Ice, all of the charged have either been convicted or are still in the judicial process, and he expects a similar result with the 33 charged this week.

“We’ve done two of these, but this isn’t the end,” Pickens said. “Dangerous drugs like heroin, fentanyl, meth and cocaine are still being brought into West Tennessee, and they’re all closely associated with violent crimes.

“We will do everything we can to bring the people dealing this out and affecting our friends, neighbors and family members to justice and off the streets.”

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Operation Red Ice 2.0 nets 33 drug arrests in 4 counties