Operation for rescuing Ukrainians from Gaza Strip ends successfully – Defence Intelligence

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported about a successful completion of the rescue operation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports: the rescue operation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip was completed successfully.

The evacuation mission was carried out by the DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the order of the President of Ukraine, being conducted in several stages.

In total, 315 persons were evacuated from the dangerous area: 304 Ukrainians, two Palestinians and nine citizens of Moldova."

Details: The Defence Intelligence specified that among the people saved from the Gaza Strip there were two injured persons, a cancer patient, a pregnant woman, as well as two citizens who coordinated Ukrainian military spies directly in the epicentre of the conflict.

Background: On 1 December, Yevhen Korniichuk, the Ukrainian ambassador in Israel, reported that during the temporary truce, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel received another 146 applications from Ukrainian citizens wishing to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.

Korniichuk stated that the Ukrainian side had received 329 permits from Israel and Egypt to evacuate their citizens from the Gaza Strip in total. The authorities managed to evacuate 259 people; 172 of them are already in Ukraine, and the rest decided to stay in Egypt or go to Europe by their own means.

On 8 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address that nearly 40 more Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

