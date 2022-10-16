Operation Safe Stop: Deputies looking for drivers who illegally bypass school buses

Monroe County sheriff deputies will be out on patrol keeping an eye on motorists to make sure they don't illegally bypass school buses that are flashing red lights.

Operation Safe Stop begins Monday and is in conjunction with School Safety Week. Sheriff Troy Goodnough said law enforcement officers throughout Michigan will be ramping up patrols regarding motorists who illegally pass school buses. National School Bus Safety Week runs from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21.

According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, there were 785 crashes involving school buses in Michigan in 2021, 67 of which happened at bus stops. From the bus stop crashes, there were 24 serious injuries.

A one-day survey conducted by Michigan bus drivers, in the spring of 2019, found 508 times a motorist passed a school bus illegally.

"Every time a driver ignores the flashing lights or stop arm of a bus, they are putting a student’s life in danger," Goodnough said. "Operation Safe Stop will help keep students safe and will educate drivers on how to safely share the road with buses."

Drivers should prepare to stop when they see the overhead flashing yellow lights of a bus and stop at least 20 feet away from a bus when the overhead lights flash red. Drivers who pass stopped school buses may be charged with a civil infraction carrying a fine up to $500.

Drivers who pass a stopped school bus and cause an injury face a misdemeanor charge and a fine up to $1,000 and one year in jail. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus and cause a death are subject to a felony with a fine up to $7,500 and up to 15 years in prison.

More information on Operation Safe Stop and school bus safety can be found at Michigan.gov/SchoolBusSafety.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Deputies looking for drivers who illegally bypass school buses