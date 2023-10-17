'Operation Safe Stop': Illegally passing a school bus could lead to a $500 ticket

Law enforcement officers in Monroe County and across Michigan will be keeping a close eye on motorists who illegally pass school buses.

During what is known as “Operation Safe Stop,” police this week will be ramping up efforts targeting violators during patrols as part of a school safety initiative.

The campaign is being conducted statewide during School Bus Safety Week, which runs through Oct. 20. Participating law enforcement agencies will work with local school districts to provide education and enforcement for communities.

According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center (CJIC), in 2022 there were 1,041 crashes involving school buses in Michigan, including 81 that occurred at school bus stops. Of those 81 bus stop crashes, 38 involved serious injuries and one was a fatality.

A one-day survey conducted by Michigan school bus drivers last May showed motorists passed a school bus illegally 864 times.

Drivers who pass stopped school buses may be charged with a civil infraction carrying a fine of up to $500. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus and cause injury face a misdemeanor charge and a fine up to $1,000 and/or up to 1 year in jail.

Drivers who pass a stopped school bus and cause a death are subject to a felony with a fine up to $7,500 and/or up to 15 years in jail.

According to officials, the majority of school bus-involved crashes occurred between 6 and 9 a.m. In October of 2022, there were 136 school bus-involved crashes reported.

For more information about “Operation Safe Stop” and school bus safety, visit www.michigan.gov/schoolbussafety.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: 'Operation Safe Stop': Tickets for illegally passing school buses