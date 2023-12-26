'Operation Santa' delights Great Falls neighborhood
Experts agree: your kid shouldn't sit in Santa Claus' lap if they don't want to. It can open up an important conversation about boundaries and consent.
Let the after-Christmas sale shopping commence! Score an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80, a Dyson vac for $140 off and more.
Whether you just need one good piece or you're looking to create a workout room, these are can't-miss deals.
For many homeowners, living on a Christmas block is more than putting up decorations and stringing lights each year – it’s a lifestyle they buy into before they even move in.
Yahoo Sports breaks down six players who performed well at the G League Winter Showcase, helping their position with teams and impressing other franchises looking for two-ways or other players to add to their rosters.
Here's a guide to tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole to kids around the world.
More than 25,000 fans swear by this cozy pair of house shoes.
Egyptian B2B e-commerce startup MaxAB and Wasoko, a Kenya-based e-commerce player with operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia, are in talks to merge operations, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from multiple sources. TechCrunch could not establish the terms of the deal. The merger talks come as B2B e-commerce companies in Africa continue to scale back operations due to funding scarcity.
Arkon Energy, a data center infrastructure company, closed a $110 million private funding round to expand its operations, the company’s CEO Josh Payne shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The round was led by Bluesky Capital Management and included participation from Kestrel 0x1 and Nural Capital. “These sites appeal to both bitcoin miners and AI [or] machine learning clients who have very high power computing demands,” Payne said.
Get a starter set for as little as $40 or a complete setup, net and all.
Experts explain how the magic of Santa Claus lasts far beyond childhood.
The booty-saver is beloved by 26,000+ shoppers.
Government regulation of AI will likely take a very long time — possibly too long. In the interim, the labor movement is standing in an effort to implement guardrails.
Edmunds.com purchased a Chevy Blazer EV and after only two months, the issue list is incredibly long.
After a jury throws the financial book at Rudy Giuliani, late-night hosts throw a few one-two punchlines of their own.
A big, noisy machine that can produce amazing frozen treats from all kinds of ingredients — with practice.
Blue Origin’s 24th mission is officially a success. The New Shepard rocket took off as planned this morning and the booster and crew capsule safely separated mid-flight and landed back on this great blue marble we call Earth.
VF Corporation, the U.S.-based owner of apparel brands including Vans, Supreme and The North Face, has confirmed a cyberattack has impacted the company's ability to fulfill orders ahead of Christmas, one of the biggest retail events of the year. The Denver, Colorado-based corporation said in a filing with federal regulators that the cyberattack, which the company first detected on December 13, saw hackers disrupt the company's operations "by encrypting some IT systems, and stole data from the company, including personal data," implying a ransomware attack. VF Corp. said in its filing that the retail stores it operates globally are open, and that consumers can purchase available merchandise online.
The announcement follows months of back and forth between X and the commission.
It's the unsung hero of my winter skin-care regimen.