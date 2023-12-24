Operation Santa’s Sleigh parade brings joy to hospital patients, workers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Santa Claus came to town Saturday night.

Local first responders put on a caravan event called Operation Santa’s Sleigh in Cleveland just after 8 p.m., and yes, the man in red was among them. The operation, which takes place in other Ohio cities, too, works to bring joy to hospital patients and workers during the holidays.

The Cleveland parade of lights route included swinging by the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Cleveland’s event should featured dozens of emergency workers, along with lit-up safety vehicles. Other area events are taking place in Sandusky and Akron.

