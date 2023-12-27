'Operation Shelter Me' connects Barstow's homeless to housing, medical & mental services

Days before Christmas, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies visited the unhoused in Barstow with the offer of care and services.

On Dec. 22, the sheriff’s Community Service & Reentry Division, Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team conducted "Operation Shelter Me" in Barstow and the surrounding unincorporated areas.

Operation Shelter Me connect its staff with residents who may be in need of housing and medical and mental health treatment services.

Days before Christmas, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies visited the unhoused in Barstow with the offer of care and services.

During the recent operation, the team focused on those with the most significant mental illness to get those individuals linked to restorative mental health services.

The team referred 20 people to programs for assistance. Three individuals were linked with follow-up professional services.

While service capacity is limited, the teams will continue to work with this population to get them into services as they become available. Additionally, the H.O.P.E. team was called to assist with providing temporary housing for an individual from Bloomington being linked to additional resources.

During the annual Point-in-Time Count in January 2023, San Bernardino County officials reported 103 people were homeless in Barstow.

Days before Christmas, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies visited the unhoused in Barstow with the offer of care and services.

Laura’s Law

In June 2023, the county opted into Laura’s Law, also called Assisted Outpatient Treatment, which provides opportunities for court-ordered community treatment pathways for individuals with histories of hospitalization or incarceration, and histories of violence to themselves or others.

The law is named for Laura Wilcox, a 19-year-old volunteer at a Nevada County mental health clinic, who was fatally shot by a man with untreated severe mental illness in 2001, state officials said.

During the operation, deputies initiated two Laura’s Law investigations. After these investigations, individuals determined to meet AOT criteria will be referred to appropriate county resources for possible placement into treatment services.

The team provided this focused outreach due to Senate Bill 170, which provided funding to the sheriff’s department to support ongoing operations of this nature. The H.O.P.E. Team and other aligned resources will continue their operations throughout the county over the next several years.

To connect someone experiencing homelessness with services, contact the sheriff's H.O.P.E. Team at 909-387-0623 or hope@sbcsd.org.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: San Bernardino County pushes homeless outreach effort in Barstow