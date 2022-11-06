‘Operation Straight to the Hart’ targets drugs, gangs and violence; nets 11 arrests, GBI says

A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation known as “Operation Straight to the Hart,” the GBI said.

Throughout the investigation, authorities seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA (Ecstasy), and 25 firearms.

Several different agencies contributed to this investigation.

The GBI says the following people were arrested on Oct. 27.

Jaquavious Waller, 21, of Hartwell, Georgia, who was charged with violating the gang act (two counts) and conspiracy to commit murder.

Len’darrius Keese, 20, of Lavonia, Georgia, who was charged with violating the gang act and conspiracy to commit murder.

Ayana Curry, 23, of Hartwell, Georgia, who was charged with violating the gang act.

Deandre Watford, 26, of Hartwell, Georgia, who was charged with violating the gang act.

Trenton Shoemaker, 20, of Hartwell, Georgia, who was charged with violating the gang act.

Quentin Devon Simpson, 29, of Hartwell, Georgia, who was charged with violating the gang act.

Kenothy Brown, 22, of Lavonia, Georgia, was charged with violating the gang act.

Tyrickus Miller, 25, of Anderson, South Carolina, who was charged with violating the gang act.

Larjarvis Rucker, 21, of Hartwell, Georgia, who was charged with violating the gang act.

Laterrell Alexander, 33, of Hartwell, who was charged with violating the gang act.

Jarvis Settles, 23, of Hartwell, who was charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Mericus Scott, is asked to contact the GBI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are anticipated, according to the GBI.

