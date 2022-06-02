Operation targeting Stockton street gangs results in 88 felony arrests, two homicides solved

California State Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Stockton Police Department in downtown Stockton on Thursday, June 2, 2022, concerning the results of Operation Hybrid Havoc, which targeted guns and gangs in the Stockton area.

A months-long anti-gang operation by the Stockton Police Department and other agencies resulted in 88 felony arrests and in the solving of two homicides, including that of Edison High School coach Mark Scott in February.

"What I want (the community) to take away ... is that we understand the complexity of the crimes that we're dealing with," Mayor Kevin Lincoln said at a news conference at the Stockton Police Department on Thursday.

In January, Stockton police began an investigation alongside the California Department of Justice, the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office into several street gangs in Stockton.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar checks out a display of guns that were confiscated Stockton Police Operation Hybrid Havoc, which targeted guns and gangs.

Among the arrests made during the operation was Antonio Thomasson, 35, who is accused of fatally shooting Pulliam Elementary School paraprofessional and Edison baseball coach Mark Scott on North El Dorado street in February. Thomasson was arrested on May 16.

Antonio Hoskins, 30, and Roverta Howard, 38, were arrested in relation to a fatal shooting near West Lane and Knickerbocker Avenue on March 15.

The quadruple shooting, which occurred in a parking lot near West Lane Plaza, left a 20-year-old man dead.

In addition to Thomasson, Hoskins and Howard, other arrests have been made in connection with this year's gang-related homicides, District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said. She did not specify how many arrests have been made.

Along with those already charged, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing the cases of all those arrested for potential filing in San Joaquin County Superior Court. The alleged crimes include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, firearms and narcotics trafficking, as well as gang enhancements.

Of the 21 homicides in Stockton this year, less than half have been gang-related, City Manager Harry Black said at the news conference. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Stockton's new police chief, Chief Stan McFadden, were also in attendance.

As part of the operation, Bonta said the agencies arrested 88 people on felony charges, seized 58 firearms — including 12 ghost guns and 10 assault weapons — and confiscated 959 grams of MDMA, 394 grams of cocaine, 98 grams of methamphetamine, 73 grams of heroin, 3.8 pounds of illegal marijuana, 54 grams of fentanyl and $23,846 in cash.

Gangs targeted included the Northside Gangster Crips, Sutter Street Crips, Nortenos and others.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

