'Operation: You Tried It,' Clayton County Jail guard arrested over smuggling attempt

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A correctional officer traded in her blue uniform and badge for an orange jumpsuit and inmate number after she was reportedly caught trying to smuggle contraband into the Clayton County Jail.

Officer Desiree Lowery, 27, was fired and arrested Sunday after being caught trying to enter the facility by an on-duty supervisor the day before.

Lowery faces four felony charges, including violation of the oath of a public officer and crossing the guard line with drugs, guns and/or alcohol.