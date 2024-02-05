Operation Under Triple Digits gets underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus area nonprofit is bringing the community together to focus on reducing violence in the city.

Columbus recorded 149 homicides in 2023. Now, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children (MOMCC) is working to reduce that number and encourage everyone to stop the violence.

Operation Under Triple Digits had its official launch on the streets of Linden on Sunday. Its mission is to combat the high homicide numbers.

People of all ages took to the streets to share this message.

“We know that any life loss, especially to violence, is a tragedy, so we don’t celebrate under triple digits,” MOMCC Founder and CEO Malissa Thomas-St. Clair said.

MOMCC said under 100 is the effort’s starting goal.

“We saw there wasn’t a year we could find where Columbus, Ohio, was under triple digits,” Thomas-St. Clair said. “And we started to talk about the why. Why are we always above 100 lives lost to violence? And then the name was birthed.”

“We’re losing kids, one by one and they’re under a certain age and we’re losing a whole generation, so we just needed to just stop that,” MOMCC member Anita Akins said.

Akins lost her son in 2012. She said his death is still unsolved even after almost 12 years.

“It seems like yesterday,” she said. “So sometimes I lose count because this is, like, I replay the same day every day.”

Akins said he would be proud of the work this group is doing today.

The idea is to use crime data to drive decision-making and work with other community organizations, residents, faith-based networks, elected officials and law enforcement.

“This neighborhood has gone through so much,” Franklin County Coroner Dr. Nathaniel Overmire said. “We at the coroner’s office unfortunately are out here a lot working on homicides and suicides. Ultimately, we need, as a community, to come together. It’s all about love and partnership.”

“To be out here just means a lot to support, everybody and my nana and my mom to, like, help them, I guess, get through the losses,” MOMCC Youth Division member Deshjauna Jones said.

The organization is asking people to sign a pledge to reduce homicides in the city. There are plans to have other Under Triple Digits events all over the city in the coming months.

