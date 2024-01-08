'Operation Valentine's Day' collecting Valentine's Day cards for overseas troops

Stow residents, groups and businesses are encouraged to make Valentine's Day cards for troops serving overseas through the fifth annual Operation Valentine's Day.

Jeremy McIntire, Stow City Councilman, Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, is launching the fifth annual "Operation Valentines Day" to collect Valentines for troops deployed overseas.

“Receiving greetings from people back home is very important for our service members,” McIntire said. “Troops can often find themselves going days or even weeks without hearing from a loved one. There is no better feeling than coming back from a mission and finding that you received mail.”

Valentines are being collected at Stow City Hall from now until Jan. 26.

“The response from the community has been amazing over the last 4 years,” said Claire McIntire, Jeremy's wife. “It’s wonderful to see people come together to support our troops, we have already had people contact us to send valentines to be included.”

In the last 4 years, Operation Valentines Day has received over 40,000 valentines, not only from Northeast Ohio, but from all across the United States.

Those wishing to participate are asked to follow these guidelines when creating valentines:

Send a handwritten letter, note or handmade card. Soldiers enjoy receiving handmade, individually created Valentines. Envelopes are not required.

Keep cards to a size of 8 1/2 inches by 11 inches or less for ease in shipping and distribution.

Cards cannot include glitter, food or candy

Write a message to them and say, “Thank You”, tell them about yourself and wish them a Happy Valentine Day.

Include the school, church or organization name, address and/or email contact on each card so recipients can write back. Cards from children/students must include a first name only. If you do not receive a reply from a service member, do not be discouraged. Remember that the troops are busy

Photos of the sender, sender's family, church, or classroom participants can add a personal touch to cards.

Keep messages positive. All cards will be screened.

Do not put individual Valentines in sealed envelopes.

Bundle cards and send in a single large envelope or box containing all the Valentines to:

Schools, churches, businesses and retirement homes in Stow should contact Jeremy McIntire at 330-352-0487 or jeremy@jeremymcintire.com; or Claire McIntire at 330-618-7586 or claireamcintire@gmail.com. They will pick up the Valentines.

Residents who wish to make and send Valentine cards can drop them off at Stow City Hall through Jan. 26. There will be a drop box located at City Hall, 3760 Darrow Road om Stow. Cards can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

An additional collection box will be at 1904 Baker Lane, Stow 44224.

For details, visit www.operationvalentinesday.com online.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Stow residents, groups encouraged to make Valentines for troops