Operation Viper: 8 arrested for trafficking venomous snakes in Florida

A multi-year investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has resulted in eight people being arrested for illegally trafficking venomous and prohibited snakes, according to a news release.

The charges against the eight suspects range from second-degree misdemeanors to third-degree felonies.

READ: Temperatures to drop into the 30s across Central Florida

The investigation came after the FWC received intelligence reports and complaints that a black market for selling and purchasing illegal and highly dangerous venomous snakes was operating in Florida. The investigation was initiated in 2020.

Throughout the investigation, nearly 200 snakes and 24 species from different regions of the globe were purchased or sold by undercover investigators to or from wildlife traffickers, FWC said. Among the species were the green mamba, multiple species of spitting cobra, eyelash viper, rhinocerous viper, forest cobra and scores more.

READ: Central Florida doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill

“Some of these snakes are among the most dangerous in the world,” Maj. Randy Bowlin, FWC DLE Investigations and Intelligence Section Leader said in a news release. “Florida’s rules and laws are in place to protect the public and prevent tragedies from occurring.”

The suspects face more than 60 charges between them, including the sale of venomous reptiles to an unlicensed person and illegal transportation of venomous reptiles. Those facing charges are:

Delvin Eugene Sasnet, 32, of Eagle Lake

William Chase Agee, 32, of Holly Hill

Dylan Isaac Levin, 30, of Palm Beach Gardens

Edward Daniel Bays, 25, of Southwest Ranches

Jorge Javier Gonzalez, 23, of Miami

Paul Edward Miller, 48, of Cape Coral

Joseph David Switalski, Jr., 37, of Plantation

Timothy James Gould, 38, or Central City

READ: Man accused of shooting driver in road rage faces charges, Osceola County deputies say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.