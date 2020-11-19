Operation Warp Speed bought 100 million doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines before results came in. That $3.5 billion bet is paying off.

Aria Bendix
·8 min read
President Donald Trump coronavirus vaccine Operation Warp Speed remarks
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Operation Warp Speed. Shealah Craighead, White House

Operation Warp Speed is, in essence, a risky bet: The US program is bankrolling the production of six promising coronavirus vaccine candidates in large quantities before clinical trials are finished. But if the results aren't good, the money is gone.

"If a vaccine doesn't work, you've lost a few hundred million dollars," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The New Yorker. "If it does work, if it's safe and effective, you've saved four, five, six months of waiting to get people the vaccine. That's huge."

Operation Warp Speed's overall goal is to deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine by January. Since the leading candidates require two shots per person, that would be enough to immunize 150 million Americans — about 45% of the population. The program has outfitted manufacturing facilities with equipment and raw materials to produce needles, syringes, and vials.

In some cases, Operation Warp Speed is also funding clinical trials, allowing companies to move quickly from one research stage to the next.

So far, two companies backed by Operation Warp Speed — Moderna and Pfizer — have announced positive results from their final stage of trials: Pfizer's vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, while Moderna's was found to be 94.5% effective.

Warp Speed awarded Moderna $955 million to advance its clinical trials, and another $1.5 billion to manufacture and deliver 100 million vaccine doses. Pfizer's contract is different: The company received $1.95 billion to manufacture and distribute 100 million doses, but it did not accept funding for research or development.

Money to accelerate research

The US declined to join COVAX, a global alliance spearheaded by the World Health Organization that aims to develop, manufacture, and distribute coronavirus vaccines. More than 180 nations have signed on.

Operation Warp Speed, meanwhile, kicked off in May and is spearheaded by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense.

Traditionally, it takes at least 10 years to develop a vaccine, but the program intends for the US to start distributing a coronavirus vaccine roughly one year after scientists first sequenced the virus' genome in a lab — an unparalleled scientific feat.

That has generated some concern among Americans that a vaccine won't be thoroughly vetted before it reaches the public, but any candidate will have to pass several checkpoints before it's widely distributed.

An independent scientific board first monitors clinical trial data to determine whether it's promising enough to hand over to the Food and Drug Administration. From there, the FDA has to determine that the vaccine is safe and at least 50% effective. 

Once a vaccine is approved, Operation Warp Speed will help deliver doses through a contract with McKesson Corporation — the nation's largest distributor of flu shots. Pfizer, however, has opted to use its own delivery system centered in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Funding for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines

GettyImages 1229305135
A healthcare worker administers Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in October. Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Under the Warp Speed agreements with Pfizer and Moderna, the US government has the option to acquire 500 million additional doses of Pfizer's vaccine (on top of the 100 million it already bought), and 400 million additional doses of Moderna's vaccine.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are also in independent talks with COVAX to distribute their vaccines internationally. The European Union has also already purchased 200 million doses from Pfizer, with the option to acquire 100 million more.

Warp Speed has purchased 100 million vaccine doses each from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, and the Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline partnership as well. Should any of those candidates get approved, the program is prepared to distribute doses of that vaccine. 

The program also funded clinical-trial research for AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline.

Most of Warp Speed's budget — around $10 billion — came from congressional funds awarded in the spring, according to the HHS. But a September Bloomberg investigation found that the Trump administration siphoned additional funds to Warp Speed that were meant for other public-health programs. That included $6 billion from the Strategic National Stockpile and $1 billion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some Americans could get shots in January

Moderna and Pfizer could apply for emergency FDA authorization by the end of this month. From there, it could take weeks for the FDA the review the data, but Warp Speed is prepared to distribute doses as soon as a shot is approved. 

"Within 24 to 48 hours of the time the emergency use authorization is authorized, we expect to be putting needles into people's arms," Paul Mango, the deputy chief of staff for policy at HHS, said in an October press call.

Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed's chief scientist, said at a White House event last week that around 20 million Americans could get vaccinated in December. Then 25 to 30 million Americans could get shots each month afterward, he said.

"Optimistically, I would hope by the summer we are substantially back to normal," Slaoui told Business Insider last month. "I would also hope that before the next flu season, we really have this virus under control."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar offered a similar timeline in October.

"We expect that we would have, by the end of this year, enough vaccine that is FDA-authorized to be able to vaccinate all of the most vulnerable individuals," he said. "Then by the end of January, we expect we'd have enough to vaccinate all seniors, as well as our healthcare workers and first responders — and by the end of March to early April, enough vaccine for all Americans who would want to take a vaccine."

Moncef Slaoui
Slaoui speaks in the White House Rose Garden on November 13. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

However, Pfizer's shot in particular may pose some distribution challenges: The vaccine must be shipped at -94 degrees Fahrenheit, which would require vaccination sites to have deep freezers or dry ice. Under normal refrigerator temperatures, Pfizer's vaccines would spoil in around five days.

Moderna's shot requires a temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit. It can survive 30 days in a refrigerator, or 12 hours at room temperature.

Experts question the program's distribution plan

Although many public-health experts have lauded Operation Warp Speed, some are still concerned about how vaccine distribution will go — especially since states were required to come up with their own distribution plans. A decentralized approach could cause supply-chain issues and slow the process of administering shots, particularly in remote areas.

"I'm a bit concerned about their current plan because it's not clear to me how much guidance was given to the states to assure a uniformity of distribution," Marissa Levine, a public-health professor at the University of South Florida, told Business Insider.

It might have been easier, she added, to lean on distribution plans used during previous public-health crises, like the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. During that crisis, the CDC played a lead role in vaccine distribution. 

Although some CDC officials are involved Warp Speed, the scientists are outnumbered by military personnel, according to an organizational chart obtained by STAT. Several of the program's officials, including Slaoui, are also employed through a private contractor, Advanced Decision Vectors. Some experts worry that could allow them to skirt ethics laws.

As chief scientist, for example, Slaoui has held onto his $10 million investment in GlaxoSmithKline, where he worked for around three decades. He also previously served on Moderna's board but stepped down in May. 

Vials made with borosilicate glass, the material which will be used in vials or syringes to hold the eventual coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen during the production process at an undisclosed location in this 2013 handout image courtesy of Schott AG. To match Exclusive HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SCHOTT Alexander Sell/SCHOTT AG/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Coronavirus vaccine vials will be made of borosilicate glass. Schott AG

Biden must decide where to take the program in 2021

It's not yet known whether President-elect Joe Biden will overhaul Warp Speed when he takes office in January.

Biden's advisers recently told the New York Times that they still aren't privy to the program's inner workings.

"One of the good things about a Biden administration is that we might resurrect some of the things that actually worked well and not try to create whole new distribution systems that really don't build on the distribution expertise that already exists," Levine said.

But at this stage, any major changes to Warp Speed could also sow confusion, costing the US valuable time to save lives. 

"We're going to continue running as fast as we can, as well as we can, always looking after safety and efficacy of the vaccines," Slaoui told CNBC on Monday. "And clearly, we would hope there is no disruption because of the transition."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • How Biden's White House media operation will differ from Trump's

    The White House Press Office, one of the most visible parts of any presidential administration, is going to look very different under Joe Biden. 

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Biden says GSA refusal to share information on coronavirus could hurt his administration’s effort to fight it

    While speaking virtually to frontline workers on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden said that the Government Services Administration's lack of cooperation around the presidential transition could put his team's effort to fight the pandemic behind by “weeks or months.”

  • Factbox: U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus

    "I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test," Newhouse, 65, a Republican from the state of Washington, wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Last night, the results came back positive for the virus," Newhouse wrote.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • French children could get ID numbers to keep them from 'the clutches of Islamists'

    Each child in France will be given an ID number to ensure they are attending school and not in “the clutches of Islamists” under a proposed French law on preventing radicalisation in the wake of a string of attacks. In September, President Emmanuel Macron had already set out plans to tackle what he called the "Islamist separatism" in poor French neighbourhoods, citing claims of children from ultraconservative Muslim families being taken out of school, and sporting and cultural associations being used to indoctrinate youth. "We must save our children from the clutches of the Islamists," interior minister Gérald Darmanin told Le Figaro newspaper on Wednesday. The legislation would ban homeschooling from the age of three bar very limited cases. The draft bill, which was completed after an Islamist beheaded teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris last month, would also make it a crime to intimidate public servants on religious grounds. Another clause cracks down on online hate speech by enabling judges to hold fasttrack trials of terror suspects.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

    As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said Thursday that the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce preventative measures. In a press briefing from Cairo, Ahmed al-Mandhari, director of WHO’s eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises most of the Middle East, expressed concern that countries in the area were lowering their guard after tough lockdowns imposed earlier this year. More than 60% of all new infections in the past week were reported from Iran, Jordan and Morocco, he said.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Oil companies tighten Nigeria security as protests, job losses stoke tension

    Oil companies have asked security services to tighten surveillance as violent anti-police brutality protests and the expected sacking of hundreds of workers worsen desperation in the region, industry sources told Reuters. Already unemployment is above 40% in Nigeria's energy regions and observers say further job losses could aggravate problems of pipeline tapping, illegal oil refining and pirate attacks. "It's going to increase the desperation in the region, which leads to criminality," said Ken Henshaw, executive director at Port Harcourt-based NGO We The People.

  • Biden, Modi discuss US-India ties in phone conversation

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, and they agreed to work closely to further advance the Indo-U.S. comprehensive global strategic partnership, India’s External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday. Modi congratulated Biden during their conversation on Tuesday and they discussed their priorities, including containing the coronavirus pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change and cooperating in the Indo-Pacific Region, the ministry said in a statement. Modi had earlier tweeted his congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Nov. 8.

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • Malaysia's Najib seeks to depose Goldman Sachs, ex-banker in 1MDB defence

    Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak asked a U.S. court on Tuesday for permission to seek documents and testimony from investment bank Goldman Sachs to help in his defence against criminal charges in Malaysia over the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib, who is on bail after being sentenced to 12 years in jail in July on charges of corruption and money laundering, is expected to appeal the conviction in February and faces four more trials related to the scandal. The U.S. Justice Department has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib co-founded in 2009, including some funds Goldman had helped raise for the firm.

  • GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

    When Kamala Harris returned to the Senate this week for the first time as vice president-elect, her Republican colleagues offered their congratulations and Sen. Lindsey Graham greeted her with a fist bump. It was a sign that many Republicans have privately acknowledged what they refuse to say openly: Democrat Joe Biden and Harris won the election and will take office in January.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.