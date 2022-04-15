Operation Washout: Nearly 100 arrested in Panola County during month of March, officials say

Law enforcement officials in Panola County, Miss., participated in a multi-agency operation during March that resulted in 96 arrests.

During Operation Washout, officials with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office participated in the operation alongside the United States Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF), U.S.Probation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office-N/MS.

PCSO said 117 cases were cleared, 16 gang members were arrested and 4 guns were seized.

Officials also seized drugs, including $560 worth of marijuana and $910 worth of methamphetamine.

Overtime accrued during this operation was funded by the US Department of Justice, officials said.

