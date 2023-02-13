‘Operation wreck-less’: Flagler deputies up traffic enforcement to try to reduce crashes

One day each month of 2023, Flagler County deputies are set to up traffic enforcement to work to lower crash numbers.

On the first “Operations Wreck-LESS” enforcement day of the year, on Feb. 9, deputies said they conducted 148 traffic stops and issued 100 warnings and 50 uniform traffic citations.

Sheriff Rick Staley said despite the efforts and enforcement, the day still ended with a traffic fatality.

Flagler County deputies have teamed up with the Florida Highway Patrol, Flagler Beach Police Department and the Bunnell Police Department to coordinate traffic enforcement efforts. They are focused on distracted driving, speeding and intersection violations.

“We hope this initiative will help to reduce crashes in Flagler County. Please be mindful of your speed and remember not to text and drive,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Deputies said future Operation Wreck-LESS days will take place at the beginning of each month.

