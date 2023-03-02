Operational independence is a fundamental principle of British policing

Police Covid lockdown

The principle that British police officers are operationally independent of government dates back nearly 1,000 years to the Statute of Westminster of 1285.

This laid the foundation that no one can direct any officer to arrest anyone because it is for the individual constable – one of the oldest offices in Britain – to decide on the application of the law in whatever situation confronts them.

This applies equally to ministers as well as police and crime commissioners (PCCs) who, in their oath of office, swear they will “not interfere with the operational independence of police officers”.

Ministers can set policy, introduce new offences and lay out the strategy but, on day-to-day operations, there is no power in statute that allows them to direct officers.

This is not to say that ministers and PCCs have not applied pressure or demanded particular actions – as was the case during the pandemic over the police application of the Covid guidance underpinning lockdowns.

Indeed, it was seen by some officers as a threat to the British tradition of policing by consent, set out by Sir Robert Peel, the founder of modern policing, in 1829 and reaffirming the statute of 1285.

It was why, at the height of the pandemic, Sir Tom Winsor, then HM chief inspector of constabulary, felt it necessary in his 2020 annual report to remind the Government, police and public that “the police come from and are of the community” – an echo of Sir Robert’s consent principles.

“In sharp contrast to the police in very many other countries, our police forces are not modelled on and do not operate as the obedient and oppressive arm of an authoritarian political leadership,” said Sir Tom.

“The first duty of a chief constable – and the officers and staff under his or her direction and control – is the prevention and suppression of crime and disorder. In this, the chief is operationally independent and cannot act on unlawful orders or unduly intrusive political direction.”

Story continues

The principle is that if police are perceived to be subject to political pressure and bow to it, then they risk losing public trust – as some would say happened during Covid. The key problem in the pandemic lay in the ambiguity between government guidance and law.

“Government did not always make this important distinction sufficiently clear when publishing regulations and guidance, neither to the police nor to the public,” wrote Sir Tom. “Emphatically, the police’s role is not to enforce government guidance; their role is to enforce the law.”

Legal cases have also tested police operational independence, perhaps most famously in 1968 when Raymond Blackburn, the crusading Labour MP, sued the Met Police commissioner for failing to shut down illegal gambling in London casinos.

Lord Denning, then Master of the Rolls, rejected the appeal on the basis that the police should have the discretion to prioritise and deploy resources as they saw fit.

The introduction of PCCs in 2010 has created a degree of political oversight but also, in some cases, sparked friction over chief constables’ operational independence. PCCs set the budget and local policing priorities, which chiefs must “have regard to” but not necessarily obey as “orders”.

However, PCCs can also hire and fire – a significant power. This was tested in 2016 when the South Yorkshire PCC forced David Crompton, the chief constable, to resign in the aftermath of the inquest into the Hillsborough tragedy over his handling of the force’s response to the findings.

Mr Crompton subsequently sued the PCC and won on the basis that it was “wholly disproportionate, unfair and unreasonable”.

“Operational independence is enormously important, but it is being chipped away by the PCC model,” said one senior policing source.

Another source cited the chief constable who wanted to close a police station but was opposed by their PCC. “The chief said you can keep it open but I am not going to send any officers there. Then the PCC said: ‘Is this the way you want to end your career?’ The pressure some PCCs put on their chiefs is intolerable and illegal,” said the source.

Home secretaries have been publicly sensitive to operational independence, but that has not stopped them questioning decisions and demanding information as to why they were taken.

Priti Patel challenged Hertfordshire over its policing of an Extinction Rebellion blockade of printers in 2020, while more recently Suella Braverman questioned Lancashire police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

As one observer noted, whether interventions overstep the mark can be in the eye of the beholder. What one chief constable might perceive as undue pressure, another might equally see as legitimate questions by a home secretary.

A new, revamped protocol underpinning the relationship between police, PCCs and the Government is due to be published shortly. It is understood that, like its 1285 predecessor, it will underscore the operational independence of the police.

Not that that will stop politicians and PCCs trying to intervene.