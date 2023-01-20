Operative jumps from Haley PAC to Pence's amid 2024 jostling

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with reporters Dec. 6, 2022, at Garden Sanctuary Church of God in Rock Hill, S.C. The executive director of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's political action committee is leaving to help run PAC efforts for Pence.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
MEG KINNARD
·3 min read

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley's political action committee is leaving to help run PAC efforts for former Vice President Mike Pence, a defection that comes as both former Trump administration officials consider 2024 Republican presidential bids.

Tim Chapman is taking over as senior adviser at Advancing American Freedom, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday.

“Tim Chapman is one of the brightest stars in the conservative movement, and we are so thrilled he’s joining the team to advance the cause of American culture, American opportunity, and American leadership,” Pence said in a statement.

The switch between camps comes as potential GOP White House contenders seek to build out their operations in preparation for the launch of campaigns against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination. Haley and Pence, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others, are among those considered likely to jump into the race.

Chapman, who previously served in several capacities for The Heritage Foundation and its political arm, will work with Advancing American Freedom executive director Paul Teller, a former Pence aide who also served as chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and as executive director of the U.S. House Republican Study Committee.

“I am grateful for my time working with Nikki Haley and her dedicated team," Chapman said in a statement. "Advancing American Freedom is one of the fastest growing and increasingly influential conservative groups in the nation, and I am thrilled to join the incredible team that is building AAF as a leader for common sense conservative policies that will help restore America.”

A spokesman for Haley's PAC did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Since 2020, Chapman had been serving as executive director of Stand for America, the political action committee he helped create as a way for Haley to maintain visibility after her turns in elected and diplomatic office.

Although neither Pence nor Haley has made a 2024 campaign official, both have given signals they're inching closer to launching bids.

Pence has made numerous trips to early-voting states, including Haley's native South Carolina, where he's aimed to build support among the white evangelical voters critical to the state's GOP electorate. While heralding accomplishments of the Trump administration, including the appointment of three conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices, Pence has angled to garner support among those who may have backed the former president's policies but not his style.

Haley, who in 2021 told the AP that she “would not run if President Trump ran,” has since shifted course. Asked Thursday why she is now considering a run in spite of her 2021 comments, Haley told Fox News that “a lot has changed,” referencing, among other things, economic troubles for the country. She went on to say she felt she could be part of “new generational change,” an indirect reference to Trump's advanced age.

Haley, seen as a rising GOP star during her tenure as South Carolina governor, stepped down after six years to serve as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. Leaving that post after two years, Haley fueled speculation that she might either challenge Trump in 2020 or supplant Pence as his running mate, neither of which happened.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Recommended Stories

  • Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run

    Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor, said that she will evaluate a possible 2024 Republican presidential run. Source: Fox News

  • US charges two for protecting Russian oligarch's super yacht

    The US unveiled criminal charges Friday against two men who it said sought to protect sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg's $90 million superyacht from seizure.It said that after billionaire Vekselberg, the head of conglomerate Renova Group and a close associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned in 2018, the two men used shell companies to hide Vekselberg's continued ownership and use of the yacht.

  • US designates Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘transnational criminal organisation’

    The US government has designated the Russian private military contractor known as the Wagner Group as a “transnational criminal organization,” giving the notorious mercenary outfit the same status as international drug cartels and human trafficking organisations under US law. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Friday said the move is the result of Wagner’s ongoing operations in Ukraine, which he described as “committing atrocities and human rights abuses”. Mr Kirby also said American intelligence has assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort is increasingly relying on Wagner, leading to tensions between Russian defence officials and the owner of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

  • Nikki Haley exploring 2024 presidential run: 'I've never lost a race'

    Nikki Haley said Thursday she's close to making a decision on a possible 2024 presidential run, adding that she has "never lost a race" and is "not going to lose now."

  • Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run, while taking a dig at elderly politicians like Trump: 'We need to go in a new direction'

    Appearing on Fox News, Nikki Haley hinted at a 2024 presidential bid despite previously vowing not to run against Donald Trump.

  • Air defense system seen deployed near Putin’s residence outside Moscow

    An air defense system has been deployed not far from the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin outside the capital city of Moscow, the Sirena Telegram messenger reported on Jan. 20.

  • 'May the best woman win': Former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential bid:

    Though she has signalled a possible candidacy in recent weeks, this week's interview was the strongest sign yet she's seriously contemplating a run.

  • UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women's rights

    A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan that ended Friday to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. It did not release the names of any of the Taliban officials.

  • Fabricated 'UN warning' rehashes misleading claims about Covid XBB subvariant

    The United Nations has rebuked a fabricated statement attributed to the agency, which warns that the Omicron XBB coronavirus subvariant is "deadlier" than the Delta strain. Health experts say that while the subvariant is highly transmissible, evidence available in January 2023 showed that neither the XBB subvariant nor the more-recent XBB.1.5 subvariant causes more severe disease or death than Delta. AFP has previously debunked misinformation about XBB.The fabricated warning was shared in a Sinh

  • Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

    The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.

  • White House blasts Trump for calling to jail journalists who broke draft abortion decision

    The White House on Friday said that former President Trump calling for the jailing of the journalists who published a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade is an insult to the rule of law. “The freedom of the press is part of the bedrock of American democracy.…

  • A Russian Tycoon’s Sanctioned Yacht Has ‘Vanished’ From a Croatian Marina

    It gets better. Alisher Usmanov's Irena VU disappeared three months ago and was replaced by a decoy yacht. Authorities didn't notice until now.

  • What makes Cowboys vs 49ers such an intriguing matchup? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the NFC divisional round clash between Dallas and San Francisco. Can Dak Prescott continue his stellar play? Will Brock Purdy be able to navigate through the Cowboys defense? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Dak Prescott 'definitely' believes Cowboys wanted 49ers NFL playoff rematch

    Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are looking for a chance to redeem themselves against the 49ers in the playoffs this year.

  • Trump drops lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

    It comes after he was rebuked by a judge for using the courts to "seek revenge on political adversaries".

  • Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skies

    Every year, the night sky grows brighter, and the stars look dimmer. A new study that analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers finds that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10% brighter each year. “We are losing, year by year, the possibility to see the stars,” said Fabio Falchi, a physicist at the University of Santiago de Compostela, who was not involved in the study.

  • Enhance any outfit with these hair accessories from Lululemon, Free People, Anthropologie

    Shop these stylish hair accessories for women from Lululemon, Free People, Anthropologie, The Hair Edit, Scunci, Kitsch, Grace Eleyae and more.

  • GOP Quietly Plots What’s Next on Abortion in Nod to 2022 Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans still haven’t solved the quandary of how to talk to voters about abortion, still stinging from their midterm losses and with the White House at stake in less than two years. Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitGlobal Property Market Faces $175 Bill

  • Mayors: Affordable housing demand is crushing us

    “At the end of the day, as mayors, people aren’t looking to their senators to solve homelessness. ... They’re looking to their mayor,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

  • Haley on 2024: ‘If I run, I’m running against Joe Biden’

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hinted at a possible 2024 presidential bid and said if she runs, she’ll be doing so to oust President Biden and usher in a younger generation of Washington leadership. “If I run, I’m running against Joe Biden. That’s what I’m focused on, because we can’t have a second term…