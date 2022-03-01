Operator of Nord Stream 2 files for bankruptcy and fires all employees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

The Swiss-based company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has filed for bankruptcy and fired all 106 of its employees, a local official confirmed to Swiss radio broadcaster SRF.

Why it matters: Long viewed as a Kremlin influence project that would increase Europe's energy dependence on Russia, Nord Stream 2 was one of the first targets of the flurry of Western sanctions triggered by Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the certification of the $11 billion natural gas pipeline would be suspended last Tuesday, a day after Putin ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine for a "peacekeeping" mission. The pipeline is fully constructed, but gas had not yet started flowing.

  • The U.S. followed up by rescinding sanctions waivers on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers, dealing what was likely the death blow to a project that had caused major headaches for President Biden and the trans-Atlantic alliance.

What they're saying: "Following the recent geopolitical developments leading to the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company had to terminate contracts with employees. We very much regret this development," Nord Stream 2 AG — a wholly-owned subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom — told Reuters in a statement.

Between the lines: Even as the West and private companies have moved to fully isolate Russia over its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder — the chairman of the board of Nord Stream 2 AG — has yet to cut his lucrative ties with Russian energy giants.

  • Members of his office staff have quit in protest, according to Politico.

Go deeper: Putin's war may herald a new energy era

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt, sanctions -sources

    (Reuters) -The Swiss-based company which built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is considering filing for insolvency, two sources familiar with the situation said, as it attempts to settle claims ahead of a U.S. sanction deadline for other entities to stop dealings with it. The United States sanctioned Nord Stream 2 AG last week after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine prior to its invasion of the country, which has prompted a wave of economic sanctions by the West. Nord Stream 2 AG, which is registered in Switzerland and owned by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, last year completed the $11 billion project which was designed to double the capacity to pump gas from Russia to Germany.

  • European Parliament Votes to Advance Ukraine’s Application for EU Membership

    An overwhelming majority of European Parliament representatives voted for accepting Ukraine, with 637 in favor, 13 against, and 26 choosing to abstain.

  • German envoy to raise energy security, climate on US visit

    Germany's vice chancellor is traveling to Washington for talks with U.S. officials that will focus on energy security and the need to ramp up renewable energy supplies in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Germany gets a large share of its energy from Russia in the form of coal, oil and gas. The invasion of Ukraine last week was sharply condemned by Berlin, which joined other Western nations in imposing sanctions against Russia and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

  • Russian nuclear submarines, mobile missile launchers stage drills after Putin order

    Russia's nuclear submarines and mobile missile launchers staged drills on Tuesday, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order placing deterrence forces on high alert. Warships that protect the northwest portion of Russia's Kola Peninsula were joining the exercises, The Associated Press reported, citing a statement from Russia's military.Units of the Russian military's Strategic Missile Forces dispersed intercontinental ballistic...

  • ‘Russians are storming us from all directions’: Key Ukrainian port of Mariupol suffers under siege

    One of Ukraine’s largest cities was under siege from relentless bombardment on Tuesday, with its power cut off amid fierce fighting.

  • Why Tesla, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine seems to be causing collateral damage in the automotive market today. As of 12:40 p.m., shares of both Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are down steeply -- 6.9% and 5%, respectively. Rival electric car specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is tumbling a bit, too.

  • 'We sympathize with the pain of the Ukrainian people': Chinese history professors pen anti-war open letter

    Chinese professors, students and other citizens are taking an anti-war stand regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine through an open letter and a petition urging the Chinese government to honor the commitment it made to Ukraine years ago. A group of history professors from universities in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macao published an open letter on Saturday which called for Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported. “As a country that was once ravaged by war, where families were destroyed, where everywhere people were dying of starvation… [w]e sympathize with the pain of the Ukrainian people,” the open letter read.

  • Schroeder's staff quits as ex-German chancellor resists pressure to cut Kremlin ties

    The entire staff of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's taxpayer-funded office have quit as the long-time friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin resists growing pressure to cut his ties to the Kremlin following its invasion of Ukraine. Schroeder, who took several jobs at Russian energy companies after leaving office in 2005, and other politicians from the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) have come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks for their lobbying for Russian firms. Such links have become a growing liability for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was long accused of being soft on Russia over the Ukraine crisis until his government last week did an about-face on various energy and defence policies.

  • Visa and Mastercard have banned Russian banks as more Western sanctions roll out

    The payment giants also both pledged $2 million each in humanitarian relief for Ukraine.

  • Sanctions against Russia contain a crucial exemption that lessens the pain

    Squeezing Russia will be less effective if the country's massive energy industry is allowed to operate uninterrupted.

  • Elite Chechen hit squad sent to assassinate Volodymyr Zelensky 'eliminated,' says Ukraine

    An assassination attempt against Volodymyr Zelensky by Chechens was foiled, a senior Ukrainian official said.

  • Elite Moscow Restaurants Bombarded With 5-Star Anti-Putin ‘Reviews’

    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRestaurants and bars across Russia are getting flooded with five-star “reviews” on Google and other websites harboring messages about Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, as part of an effort to cut through the Kremlin’s stream of propaganda and relay uncensored information about the neighboring war to the people of Russia.“5,800 Russian Soldiers died today, 4,500 yesterday. Stop your aggression, don’t let your kids suffer, if you go to war you will no

  • Why India isn’t voting against Russia at the UN

    India, once again, abstained from voting on the Russia-Ukraine issue at the United Nations yesterday (Feb. 28). China and UAE were the other two nations among the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to abstain from voting on the subject of holding an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India has abstained from voting on matters related to Russia thrice within a week, twice at the UNSC alone.

  • Walls closing in on Russia's propaganda machine

    Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has finally pushed Western institutions to crack down on Russian state-backed media outlets like RT, Sputnik and TASS, which have long served as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin.Why it matters: Russia seeded the war through disinformation spread by its state-backed media channels. It still relies on those networks to spread disinformation beyond its borders and to sell the war as a success domestically. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • Trump-connected lawyer John Eastman under investigation by State Bar of California

    Eastman, a former law professor and retired dean at Chapman University, emerged as a key legal advisor to Trump in the weeks after he lost the election to Joe Biden.

  • ‘Putin is afraid of his own people,’ U.S. Military Academy professor says

    Robert Person, U.S. Military Academy Associate Professor of International Relations, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the objectives of Russian President Putin, the ceasefire negotiations with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and potential support from EU and NATO if the conflict escalates.

  • World's biggest shipping company suspends container shipments to and from Russia

    Maersk's suspension of container shipments will apply to all goods except food, medical supplies, and humanitarian equipment.

  • Ukrainian refugees flee violence, families take shelter as Russian invasion continues

    On day five of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency estimated that 500,000 Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries. Meanwhile, families still in Ukraine are taking shelter underground to escape Russian attacks.

  • Kim Reynolds signs 3.9% flat tax into law in conservative realignment of Iowa's tax system

    Over the next few years, the new tax law will lower Iowa's top income tax rate until all Iowans pay a 3.9% flat tax starting in 2026.

  • Erdogan discusses Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Lukashenko

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said early on Tuesday that he held a phone call with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to discuss developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two premiers discussed ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to Erdogan's office. Erdogan's office said he told Lukashenko that Turkey will continue to make efforts to stop the war and restore peace.