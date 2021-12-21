Operator of stolen vehicle arrested

Dec. 21—ELIZABETHTOWN — Dustin Carr, a 25-year-old from Garland, has been arrested and jailed.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office, in a release, says Carr was behind the wheel of a stolen 2004 GMC Yukon that raced through Elizabethtown last Friday and was abandoned on N.C. 53. Carr was taken into custody after trying to get away on foot.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Lumberton.

Carr's charges include possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at $75,000.

