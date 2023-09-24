Ophelia floods parts of Delaware shoreline
Video shows the impact of Tropical Storm Ophelia had on flooding on the Delaware shoreline.
The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday, bringing with it high winds, flooding and “life-threatening” storm surge to the Carolina coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Some highly regarded universities are licensing their name for use by for-profit schools.
The "Blank Space" artist has long left clues for her fans, from images in music videos to capitalized letters in the lyrics on her albums.
Roam offers listings of homes for sale with assumable mortgages, which allows the buyer to take over the seller's current home loan.
The media mogul is helping to educate people about obesity as a disease, according to one specialist.
Car insurance companies often use age as a determinant in setting auto insurance rates. Here’s how car insurance rates vary by age.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
What do Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Disney knees. The post What are ‘Disney knees’? Gen Z creators are buzzing about this phenomenon: ‘Why is this so accurate’ appeared first on In The Know.
From a second chance at love with "The Golden Bachelor," to Britney Spears sharing her side of the story in her forthcoming memoir, we're ready to fall into these new releases.
A new TikTok about the Scholastic Book Fair has some book-loving adults feeling old — and even a little "scared" — after seeing some of the book titles that are currently on sale.
Whether you want to save Hyrule or bring chaos to Los Santos, you can do so without breaking the bank.
"Pretty, pretty weird that someone took time out of their day to record what me and my girlfriend were doing."
After Netflix and Disney+ introduced ad-supported plans last year, Amazon said in an update today that it will start showing ads on Prime Video early next year. Amazon noted that ads will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Canada in early 2024. Prime Video users in France, Italy, Spain and Mexico will start seeing ads later in the year.
Along with AI advances in Windows 11 and Bing, Microsoft also this week announced it's bringing new AI-powered features to its SwiftKey mobile keyboard app for iOS and Android. Now, it will also include AI camera lenses, AI stickers, an AI-powered editor and the ability to create AI images from the app. The new AI camera lenses will let users create photos, videos and GIFs with different effects, including lenses that are powered by Microsoft's collaboration with Snapchat maker Snap.
The star opens up about being in her "self-help junkie" era.
Europa is one of the objects in our solar system that's under observation for potentially having the conditions to support life.
We've rounded up some fantastic travel deals to New Zealand, Hawaii, Norway, and Mexico that are too good to miss.
A nearly 10-year-old chance encounter between co-host, contestant and a pastry makes for impromptu laughs on the famed game show.