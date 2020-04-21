OPIM partners with Mingshi to launch its first quantitative A-share hedge fund offshore

HONG KONG, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"), Asia's leading fund platform, is partnering with Shanghai Mingshi Investment Management ("Mingshi") to launch Mingshi China Optima Master Fund and two feeder funds which invest all of assets into the Master Fund (together, the "Fund") and operates for the benefits of U.S. tax-exempt investors and other non-U.S. eligible investors.

The Fund's strategy is to actively manage long and short equities listed in mainland China but accessed through market access products issued by QFIIs/RQFIIs. The team incorporates proprietary factor models and quantitative research techniques targeting absolute returns based on years of track record of a similar profile onshore.

Founded in 2010, Mingshi is one of the most experienced quantitative firms with a strong research and development team in Shanghai, China – combining China A-share expertise with global best practices in asset management. Leveraging its deep bench with modern quantitative technology, Mingshi's approach to market-neutral strategies will be applied to its first offshore strategy managed under OPIM in Hong Kong.

"The China-A share opportunity set is as volatile as it is tremendous, so it's only natural we're seeing a spiked demand for effective long-short strategies; that not only generate significant alpha, but more importantly, protect it. A lot of players talk about the idiosyncratic China factors, but only a handful of managers have successfully brought this concept offshore." Alvin Fan, Chief Executive Officer of OPIM commented, "Mingshi's team is rare, because they've an outstanding multi-year track record built by a robust R&D team that you'd find in only a handful of shops globally. Given the limited number of successful offshore peers, Mingshi's Optima is arguably China's most important launch of 2020."

Profession Yuan Yu, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy of Mingshi, commented: "We've been working closely with OPIM over the last year in preparation of this launch, and we're intensely focused on ensuring the same institutional grade product offshore as we have onshore. We couldn't be more thrilled to help allocators globally finally build actively-managed exposure to systematic alpha in China's A-share market."

About OP Investment Management Limited

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

About Shanghai Mingshi Investment Management

Established in 2010, Mingshi Investment is a leading quantitative hedge fund manager in China and a member of Asset Management Association of China. Focusing on quantitative investment strategies, Mingshi Investment combines cutting-edge financial research with quantitative models to establish and optimize long-term sustainable investment strategies.

Disclaimer

This document is issued by OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"). This document, and the website of OPIM (www.opim.com.hk) has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This document is solely for information purposes and is not intended as an offer, a solicitation of offer or a recommendation, to deal in shares of securities or any financial instruments. Past performance and the predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of OPIM, any funds managed by OPIM, or any future funds to be launched under the Sunrise SPC Platform. Information herein is believed to be reliable at time of publication but OPIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and is not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document may subject to change without notice. This document may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed without the prior written consent of OPIM.

