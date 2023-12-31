Opinion: Abandoning 3 key principles threatens the soul of the United States

As the tumultuous year of 2023 comes to an end and we look forward to a potentially even more raucous 2024, it seems like a good time to remind ourselves what are the foundations of a functioning society. I call them the three C's: civility, compassion, compromise. I would argue that, in many corners of this country, we have abandoned those three principles in recent years. What is at stake is the very soul of this nation and what it means to be the “United” States of America.

Civility begins and ends with the simple act of treating other people the way in which you would like to be treated. This applies equally to how we act toward one another and how we speak with one another. The anonymity of the internet and the pervasiveness of social media provides the opportunity for people to say things to one another they would never dream of repeating face to face. Anyone who has engaged in a social media discussion on a social, economic or political topic knows only too well how quickly passions flare and civility disappears. Reliance upon echo chamber rants fomented by media personalities overshadow any effort to focus on evidence-based facts.

The likes of the late Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump have normalized personal ad hominem attacks on those with whom they disagree rather than debating the intellectual merits of their respective positions. The “United” in our national identity presumes a common agenda to pursue that which benefits the country as a whole. This cannot be achieved if the civility of the day casts those who disagree with us as enemies of the state rather than sincere intellectual sparring partners.

Compassion commands us to put ourselves in another’s shoes and recognize that everyone is carrying some burden, be it big or small. At its core, compassion is caring about our fellow human being. In a civilized society, compassion should result, at the very least, in public policy not imposing undue burdens on the lives of its citizenry. To achieve this outcome politicians and the voters who elect them need to look beyond their own particular situation and imagine what they might need if their own lives stumbled.

Recent events in Texas and Florida demonstrate the utter failure of government to fulfill its role. No one can argue that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton exercised a scintilla of compassion when he went to the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a lower court’s ruling that would have allowed a woman carrying a fatally defected fetus to receive an abortion. The Supreme Court’s decision to side with Paxton forced the woman to leave Texas to receive the medical care she required. Similarly, in Florida a woman was forced to carry a fetus to term even though it was medically known it would not survive outside the womb. The parents were forced to watch their newborn fight for every breath during its 90-minute life.

Compassion in society is never achieved when policy questions devolve into a dog-eat-dog environment that prioritizes an individual sense of propriety over the collective will.

To counter our current us versus them national existence, compromise has to experience a rebirth. Compromise is the key to nurturing a civilized society in such a diverse continental nation as the United States. The very essence of compromise is the need for everyone to cede some element of their preferred position in order for the interests of the greater whole to be realized. Unfortunately, we have seen all too frequently the unwillingness of state legislatures and the U.S. Congress to honor the call for compromise in recent years. The result has been virtually no progress on key issues around immigration, health care, social entitlement reform or tax policy. No political party or its supporters should come to the table expecting to win every battle with all preferences intact.

Civilized society, particularly one that espouses the democratic traditions of the United States, cannot survive intact if its politicians and citizenry cannot or will not engage in the political process in a civil way prioritizing compassion and compromise. “We” has to replace “us” and “them.” If the status quo continues, these “united” states will be little more than 50 geographically contiguous jurisdictions sharing a red, white and blue flag devoid of any meaning worth celebrating. It is up to each of us to determine where this journey ends.

More: Opinion: Too many Americans apathetic about voting: nearly 40% don't show up at polls

More: Opinion: We deserve a better Republican choice in 2024 presidential elections

Brad Gutierrez

Brad Gutierrez, Ph.D., is a retired U.S. Air Force combat pilot, professor of political science, military diplomat, and senior public policy civil servant. He is currently a woodworker and nonfiction writer based in Marshall.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: Abandoning 3 key principles threatens the soul of the US