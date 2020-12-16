Opinion: Amid COVID closures, executions in 2020 dropped to lowest level in 30 years

Scott Martelle
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. As Donald Trump&#39;s presidency winds down, his administration is throttling up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of COVID-19 cases in prison, announcing plans for five executions just days before the Jan. 20 inauguration of death penalty foe Joe Biden. Attorney General William Barr defends the action in an interview with The Associated Press and says he will likely schedule additional executions before leaving the Cabinet. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
The federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., where revived federal executions have sent 10 people to their deaths since July despite a COVID-propelled decline in executions nationwide. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Even as more than 300,000 people in the U.S. have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus this year, death has taken a relative holiday in the nation's execution chambers due to pandemic-related shutdowns.

The Death Penalty Information Center's annual report, released Wednesday, counts 17 executions nationwide this year, with no more scheduled until early January.

As the Times editorial board noted last week, that tally would be even lower — only seven executions — were it not for Atty. Gen. William Barr's decision to revive the federal “machinery of death,” in Supreme Court Justice Harry A. Blackmun's famous description, and kill 10 people over a span of five months.

Despite Barr's execution spree, 17 executions is the lowest number in three decades, down from a peak of 98 in 1999. Without the federal executions, it would have been the lowest number since 1982.

Regardless of the number, the unjust and inhumane nature of capital punishment remains unchanged.

“Executions and new death sentences in 2020 continued to be directed at defendants and prisoners who were the most vulnerable or who had the most defective court process,” the report said. “Every prisoner executed in 2020 had one or more significant mental or emotional impairments (mental illness, intellectual disability, brain damage, or chronic trauma) or was under age 21 at the time of the crime for which he was executed.”

Further, several prisoners were executed while their “more culpable co-defendants received lesser sentences.” One went to his death after being “denied potentially exculpatory DNA testing.” And five people were exonerated.

“In each of the five cases, prosecutorial misconduct had contributed to the wrongful conviction,” the report said. “The men exonerated this year spent between 14 and 37 years awaiting exoneration. Three of them faced multiple trials, despite evidence of their innocence, and one — Curtis Flowers — was tried six times for the same crime.”

The many problems with capital punishment are irreconcilable. Because it relies on the actions of people, it is susceptible to human failure. Witnesses lie or are mistaken. Investigators and prosecutors let zealotry — and often racism — influence their actions, sometimes intentionally, sometime not. But the end is the same: an innocent person condemned to death.

And sometimes after decades the justice system figures out an injustice has occurred. Often it doesn’t. In separate reports, the Death Penalty Information Center has counted at least 17 people who have been executed since 1976 despite significant questions about their guilt.

And a 2014 study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences estimated that at least 4% of people on death row are innocent of the crimes for which they were convicted. That accounts for more than 100 of the nearly 2,600 people currently on death row.

The monetary toll of executions is high as well, costing taxpayers billions of dollars. Capital murder trials are more expensive than other murder trials. The appeals process is more costly, and its lengthy delays abuse human rights, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

It's important to recognize that the fight to abolish capital punishment is not an argument to somehow diminish the lives of the victims or the pain and anger of the survivors. Heinous crimes are committed against often defenseless people, and often involve horrendous acts of depravity. Those losses are real and unrecoverable, and the pain and grief never fully goes away.

The question is what to do with the perpetrators. Yes, the guilty ought to be held to account, and society must be protected. But the U.S. remains a global outlier in clinging to the notion that the killing of one person deserves the killing of another.

Killing is not the solution. It is morally wrong, whether it is committed by a person or a government (and executions are carried out by people). The process is too fallible to be relied on for a life-or-death decision and too dependent on the differing approaches of local prosecutors. It does not deter others from killing (were that the case, our homicide rates would not be so high), and an execution that comes long after the crime itself "serves no penological purpose."

More and more people are coming to see the injustice and unreliability. Public opinion has moved steadily in recent years away from support for the death penalty in favor of life sentences, driven in part by heightened awareness of wrongful convictions through the work of such organizations as the Innocence Project and the National Registry of Exonerations, as well as the perseverance of abolition advocacy groups such as Death Penalty Focus and a network of grassroots volunteers.

This has been a year of reckoning on a lot of fronts, including a criminal justice system that has perpetuated racial and social inequities. As we move forward with overdue changes in how we police, prosecute and punish, we must also move away from this most extreme example of injustice.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Hunter Biden Email Reportedly Shows $400,000 in Unreported Income from Burisma

    Hunter Biden failed to report “approximately $400,000” in income he received from his role on the board of Ukranian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings upon joining in 2014, according to a new report.Hunter Biden’s former business partner Eric Scherwin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca, told the president-elect’s son he would need to “amend” his 2014 returns to include the “unreported” income, according to NBC News. "In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin reportedly wrote to Hunter Biden in a January 16, 2017 email.  "That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."NBC reported that the emails were made available by Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, who said he was given a copy of one of Hunter Biden’s hard drives from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware. It was unable to confirm the email’s authenticity, as was Fox News, which also viewed the email.The report comes after Biden last week confirmed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”Scherwin said in the email that in 2013 Biden’s taxes reported “$833,614 in income,” in 2014 “your taxes reported $847,328 in income. (To be amended at $1,247,328),” and in 2015 reported $2,478,208 in income.”Scherwin wrote that 2013 and 2014 were “normal years” when Hunter Biden's income “was based pretty much solely on income from Rosemont Seneca and Boies.”He detailed Hunter Biden’s “increased income in 2015,” noting that he received “$166,666 from Burnham (for RSA), $216,000 from Boies, $365,403 from Owasco (for RSA), $300,000 one time payment from Eudora (for the 1/3 of CitizensRx).”“The above represents all the cash you received directly,” Scherwin wrote. “In addition, you reported $1,000,000 of income that all went to RSB and you reported $188,616 in income that also went to RSB.” He continued: “You didn’t receive this in cash and it is in reality 'phantom income.'” “Since you couldn’t have lived on approximately $550,000 a year, you ‘borrowed’; some money from RSB in advance of payments," he added.The email appeared to be part of a discussion between Scherwin and Hunter Biden regarding his divorce, according to Fox News.Last week Hunter Biden said in a statement that he had learned "for the first time that the U.S.  Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel" of an investigation into his tax affairs.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said.The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement last week that “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks recent months, only to emerge stronger.”Hunter Biden has been a subject/target of the grand jury investigation, according to Fox News. A "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • Trump news – live: President must hand over files as Melania removes mask while visiting children’s hospital

    Follow live updates below

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

  • EU to bring forward vaccine approval amid growing anger in Germany

    The European Union is to bring forward its meeting to approve the coronavirus vaccine to next week amid public anger in Germany over the delay. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the move on Tuesday as Angela Merkel’s government faced a growing backlash over its insistence on waiting for EU approval. A leading German economist warned the delay could cost thousands of lives, and the country’s highest-selling newspaper asked “Why the hell don’t we start vaccinating and saving lives?” A full week after vaccinations began in the UK, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is still waiting for approval in the country where it was developed, because Mrs Merkel’s government refuses to issue an urgent fast-track approval. “We are not making an urgent approval, but a proper approval,” Jens Spahn, the German health minister, told a press conference. “We said from the start that we would do it on a European and not a national basis. ‘We’ is stronger than ‘me’.”

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Warnock Labeled Senators ‘Gangsters and Thugs’ for Backing Tax Cuts, Said They’re ‘Willing to Kill Children’

    Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock compared U.S. senators to "gangsters and thugs" in a 2017 sermon after the body passed the Tax Cuts and Job Act, the Washington Free Beacon reported.Warnock, the head pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has drawn criticism from Republicans over other remarks from sermons as well as his defense of President Obama's former pastor, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright."While others were sleeping, members of the United States Senate declared war, launched a vicious and evil attack on the most vulnerable people in America," Warnock told congregants regarding the tax legislation. "Herod is on the loose. Herod is a cynical politician, who's willing to kill children and kill the children's health program in order to preserve his own wealth and his own power."Warnock went on, "On Friday night, the United States Senate decided by a slim majority to pick the pockets of the poor, the sick, the old, and the yet unborn in order to line the pockets of the ultra-rich. Don't tell me about gangsters and thugs on the streets, there are more gangsters and thugs in Washington, D.C., in the Capitol than there are…" The pastor paused as congregants applauded the sermon.The legislation was passed without the support of any Democratic senator. While Warnock's opponent Kelly Loeffler was not in the Senate at the time, Georgia Republican senator David Perdue cast his vote in favor of the bill.Republicans and Democrats are focusing resources toward the Senate runoff elections on January 5, pitting Warnock against Loeffler, as well the incumbent Perdue against progressive challenger Jon Ossoff. If Democrats are able to win both seats, the Senate will be split 50-50 along party lines, with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

  • Biden team doesn’t want inauguration parties, urging people to celebrate at home because of Covid

    Officials say inaugural ‘footprint will be extremely limited’ and the traditional parade ‘reimagined’ due to Covid-19

  • Young Democrats of Georgia mobilize voters to flip state blue again in Senate races: ‘This ain't done yet’

    For&nbsp;the Young Democrats of Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden’s trip to the Peach State on Tuesday to stump for Democratic Senate hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock is a testament to all it has accomplished in recent years. Biden was the first Democrat to win the state since 1992, and now there's a chance to send two party members to the Senate from a state that had been solidly Republican for decades.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

    President Trump may be refusing to concede that he's leaving the White House in January, but first lady Melania Trump and the Secret Service are reportedly busy preparing for his post-presidency life at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. There may be a hitch in that plan, though: the neighbors. And thanks to legal agreements Trump signed in the 1990s, they may be able to stop him from making Mar-a-Lago his next home, The Washington Post reports.Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors sent a letter to the town of Palm Beach and the Secret Service on Tuesday demanding that the town notify Trump he can't reside at Mar-a-Lago because he signed away that right in 1993, the Post reports. Telling Trump he can't use Mar-a-Lago as his residence now will "avoid an embarrassing situation" in which the former president is ordered to leave after he moves in, the letter said.Trump converted Mar-a-Lago into a private club in 1993 because he needed the money and the estate was expensive to maintain, the Post reports, but in order to get approval for the transformation, Palm Beach made him sign an agreement that no club member could stay at Mar-a-Lago more than 21 days a year or seven consecutive days, among other restrictions. His attorney promised at the time that Trump would not live at Mar-a-Lago."There's absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club," Glenn Zeitz, a nearby Palm Beach homeowner, told the Post. "Basically he's playing a dead hand." Along with the 1993 agreement, the Post reports, Trump deeded development rights to the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation, pledging to "forever" give up his right to develop Mar-a-Lago or use it for "any purpose other than club use."Palm Beach has enforced the agreement sporadically, giving Trump special leeway while he served as president and frequently visited the property, but the 1993 deal could cause a special headache for the Secret Service, which strives to comply with all state and local laws in carrying out its protective duties. A Trump Organization spokesman told the Post "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Indian farmer becomes rich after ploughing over a 14.98 carat diamond

    A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,330 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.

  • Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's 14th birthday, police say

    Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • Iran's president says country would rejoin nuclear deal within an hour of U.S. signing on

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports. President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

  • Japan 'Twitter killer' Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death

    Takahiro Shiraishi was convicted of killing nine people he contacted on the social media platform.

  • ‘The country is in a dangerous hour’: Lincoln Project founder warns second Trump coup is coming

    Steve Schmidt claims pro-democracy side of the political debate can no longer afford to lose a presidential election to a pro-autocracy side because there may not be an election after that

  • Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats after White House departure

    President Trump is leaving the White House but he is not going to do so quietly.