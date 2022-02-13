Opinion: Amir Locke adds to our map of racial injustice in the Midwest

The killing of Amir Locke on Feb. 2 in the course of a “no knock warrant” operation by Minneapolis SWAT officers has again shocked the conscience of the nation.

Midwesterners in particular are once again shaking their heads asking how this could happen in the land of Minnesota Nice and the Heartland of decency.

The “Minnesota Nice” myth is a shadow following the killings in recent years of Locke, Philando Castile, David Smith, and Daunte Wright, and the murder of George Floyd.

For people of color, in fact, Minnesota and Midwest Nice has always been an unfulfilled aspiration at best, and a cruel lie at worst.

The unacknowledged history of anti-Black racist policies have allowed for a dangerous myth — that the Midwest has no long-standing racism to overcome. From its fraught founding in the 1787 Midwest Territory law known as the Northwest Ordinance, the Midwest was imagined by many white settlers as a white space, where Black people were not welcomed. Over time that racist view morphed into a belief that the Midwest was free of Black people and at the same time free of racism.

The African American Midwest Documentary Project, a groundbreaking regional history we are co-creators of, has mapped over 500 instances of police brutality in the Midwest. A map on the project website, AfricanAmericanMidwest.com, documents these horrific acts. Seeing the “dots” on the map — and connecting those dots — reveals a widespread pattern of abuse taking an irrefutably disproportionate toll on communities of color.

Another map documents the history of lynching in the Midwest, which by definition are extrajudicial executions by mobs purporting to “take the law in their own hands.” Lynch mobs didn’t have no knock search warrants, but the result was often the same.

Take Minnesota, again. In 1920 in Duluth, three African Americans accused of assault and imprisoned at the city jail became the victims of the state’s one documented race lynching. According to the Minnesota Historical Society: A "white mob estimated between 1,000 and 10,000 people gathered on Superior Street outside the police station. They met little resistance from the police, who had been ordered not to use their guns. … After a hasty mock trial, three men were declared guilty and taken one block to a light pole. The three men were beaten and then lynched."

A horrific photograph documents the gruesome murder of the three men, Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhie.

Just as with the recent police killings, in Minnesota and across the Midwest public and officials reacted with horror, pledging remedial action.

Why this pattern? Is it because of malicious and racist cops?

In the case of Derick Chauvin and others, yes. But even in the case of the others, there is a subconscious ethos on the part of too many law enforcement officers that in predominantly Black neighborhoods, the risk is greater; and the value of the citizen’s lives, and the duty of care owed to those citizens, is less.

Christy Clark-Pujara

That racial calculus — conscious and unconscious — has been as deadly to Locke, Wright, Castile and Floyd as the racism of the Duluth lynch mob was to those victims.

Mapping injustice as we do on AfricanAmericanMidwest.com, we hope, will hold up a mirror to all the states of the Midwest, and show that “Minnesota and Midwest Nice” can still result in African American death.

Ashley Howard

Christy Clark-Pujara, associate professor of Afro-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Ashley Howard, assistant professor of African American History at the University of Iowa, are consulting producers for AfricanAmericanMidwest.com, and the forthcoming public television documentary, "The African American Midwest: A 400 Year Fight for Freedom."

