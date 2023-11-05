Opinion: Anti-Semitism is still alive and well in Sarasota

Sarasota residents living in the Arlington Park area found anti-Semitic flyers distributed throughout their neighborhood in 2022.

Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel is a 21-year-old unemployed man from Sarasota. Little else is known about him, except for this: He is not particularly fond of Jewish people.

Fueled by the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas, antisemitism has reached historic levels in the United States, according to the FBI, and don't think for a second Sarasota is too decent and dignified to rise above hate. It's not.

Patel made a cell phone call to the Jewish Congress of New York on Oct. 21 and went on a disgusting, expletive-filled tirade.

"If I had a chance I would kill every single one of you Israelis," he allegedly said. "I would cause mass genocide on every single Israeli."

Hundreds of community members attended a unity gathering in 2022 to denounce the anti-Semitic acts committed against Jewish Sarasota residents. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan was among those who spoke at the event.

The Department of Justice put out a press release on Thursday announcing Patel's arrest. He was charged with transmitting an interstate threat to injure and faces five years in prison. The federal criminal complaint omitted another call Patel allegedly made on the same day.

This call was to the Young Israel of Tampa Synagogue on Oct. 21 at 1:31 p.m. and it was as disturbing as the call to New York, perhaps even more so. It contained just as many expletives, that's for sure. Here is a little snippet of the call:

"Aw man, I (expletive) wish Hitler was still alive so he could take care of you (expletive) Jews," Patel allegedly said. "Imma close you (expletives) down."

The Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted federal agents in the case, and when agents showed up at Patel's home (he lives with his parents), he admitted to making the calls, according to a court document.

Patel said he was not affiliated with any group and had not traveled outside of the United States in the last five years. He said he made the calls to express the anger his family had with Israel "for the genocide of the Palestinian people."

Patel's reference to Hitler was documented in a Petition for Risk Protection filed by the FDLE. That would prevent Patel from owning or possessing any firearms or ammunition. There was no indication Patel had any intentions of shooting up a synagogue but when that much hate is inside of a person why take a chance?

Now granted, Patel is just one of about 50,000 people living in Sarasota and the vast majority are terrific citizens, not hateful monsters.

And Sarasota is not one big swastika spray-painted on a wall either. There is beauty everywhere. It's obvious and overwhelming, so get out and enjoy all that makes this city and area so great.

We now return to your regularly scheduled sunset.

Just don't let it blind you.

Chris Anderson

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Even in beautiful Sarasota, hatred can be found in the shadows