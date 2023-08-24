OPINION:All About Ashville

Aug. 24—The Ashville High School football team had an unfortunate start to their season. They fell to Boaz, 3-0. The cheerleaders and marching band wowed the crowd with their halftime show. Next week, they go on the road to Odenville to play the Saints.

The McCain public library is offering free exercise classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pine Forest Baptist Church also has exercise classes for women on Tuesdays.

Kurly Qs Square Dance Club will have square dance classes every Saturday night beginning Sept. 9. Classes will be at Odenville Middle School, 100 1st Avenue. For more information, call 205-542-0070. First two classes are free.

So, stay fit, get out of the house, socialize with members of the community, or meet new people from our neighboring city.

Sept. 2 is national Hunter's Day. If you have the time, you might want to be at the coop for the deer hunters event. There will be food and giveaways of a variety of items including gear, deer seed and more.

A reminder to Ashville's actors. This Saturday, the Pell City players are holding auditions for "On Golden Pond." Be at Brooke Bethel Coffee House in Pell City, at 10 a.m.

Have a good week Ashville and try to keep up.