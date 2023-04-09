Opinion: Austin's economic development approach neglects lower paying, but important jobs

Austin needs a new economic development approach. For years now, we’ve been sold on high-profile development deals that promise to bring good jobs to town, often in exchange for large tax breaks. Bringing in well-paid tech jobs, we’re told, benefits everyone by growing the economy.

Employment data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), however, shows that the effect of this development strategy over the last two decades has resulted in a shrinking middle class and growing economic polarization—more jobs at the high-income end, yes, but higher growth in low-end jobs, in occupations such as food service, grounds maintenance (landscapers), and personal care.

I analyzed data from BLS’s Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics reports for 2003 and 2020 for the Austin metro area. This dataset shows how many people work in different occupations and how much, on average, people in those occupations make, the mean annual wage. With this data, we can see how many people are working in low-wage jobs (80% of median annual wage for all jobs), how many people are working in high-paying jobs (1.5 times median wage), and how many people are in the middle (median wage in 2020 was $48,120).

In 2003, 59% of workers in Austin were employed in middle-income jobs, with 25.2% in high-end occupations, and just 15.8 in low-wage positions. By 2020, after years of aggressive economic development policies at the city, county, and state levels, high-end jobs had indeed grown by 5.4 points, to 30.6% of those employed in the region. However, the middle had shrunk by 11.6 points, down to 47.4% of workers, while low-paying jobs jumped by 40% (6.2 points) to 22%. In other words, while close to one-third of all workers have high-paying jobs, nearly one-fourth of Austinites struggle in low-end jobs that often lack benefits, predictability, and opportunities for growth. Meanwhile, our middle class continues to be hollowed out, dropping below 50% of the workforce.

More than 400,000 jobs came to Austin between 2003 and 2020—a staggering 62.9% growth—but the results are a more imbalanced workforce and an increase in bad jobs. The two fastest growing occupations tell the story in themselves. Jobs in computers rose the most, up 138%, from 30,000 jobs to 71,000. The average wage also increased for those jobs, up 2.5% to $93,000 in 2020. Meanwhile, the next fastest growing occupation was healthcare support, up 135%, from 12,500 to 29,000 jobs. However, pay for healthcare aides actually dropped by 2%, down to $31,600 in 2020, about 66% of the median wage. People working in computers make about 3 times as much as people taking care of the elderly and sick.

Given these statistics, it’s no wonder that so many people in Austin struggle to afford housing, even while luxury condos continue to sell like hotcakes. We are building an increasingly unequal city, one that produces fancy new restaurants that cater to upper-income earners, while simultaneously creating more and more jobs in the “precarious” sectors, where an unfortunate event, such as a large healthcare bill or car accident, could easily throw a person at the low end into homelessness.

Chasing mega-corporations and high-profile billionaires who promise to “benefit everyone” is a bad strategy that doesn’t work, damages the middle class, and grows poor-paying jobs. Catering to high-tech firms with development deals and tax breaks does not help low-wage workers, such as healthcare aides. We need a new direction that lifts up the floor and makes every job a good job, not more of the same disastrous policies.

Rich Heyman is a professor of urban studies at the University of Texas at Austin.

Critics contend that Austin's booming economy neglects lower paying but important jobs. (Photo: Aaron Martinez)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Opinion: Economic development should just favor wealthy professions